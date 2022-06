KEENE, N.H. — The Republican mayor of Keene is joining the GOP primary to take on incumbent U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster in November. Mayor George Hansel may be young, but he's going to be something of a throwback in the race for Congress in New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District: more Yankee Republican than "Make America Great Again" partisan warrior.

