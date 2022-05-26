Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old Kokomo woman

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two runaway siblings. According to police, 14-year-old Lauryn Elizabeth Nelson and her 9-year-old sister Xyla Samual are believed to be together and last seen at their residence on Nelson Avenue at 3:30 p.m. on Friday. Police said the girls could be in extreme danger.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO