Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old Kokomo woman

Last Updated on May 27, 2022 by Cass County Sheriff’s Department. On Friday, May 27, 2022 at approximately 8:44 a.m., Cass County Central Dispatch was notified of a two-vehicle crash at the Tyson interchange of US 24/35 and State Road 25. Several deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Units from the Indiana State Police, Cass County Fire District #1, Cass County Emergency Medical Services and the Cass County/Logansport Animal Control Officer also responded to the crash. Initial scene assessment found a van and an SUV collided.
