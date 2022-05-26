ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

What we know about the Uvalde school shooting: 19 children dead, shooter planned attack

By Richard Hall and Megan Menchaca, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago

Get live updates of Thursday's Uvalde, Texas school shooting coverage here.

At least 19 students and two adults died in a shooting at a South Texas elementary school Tuesday .

A gunman walked into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde and opened fire with a rifle before a tactical Border Patrol officer reportedly killed the 18-year-old, identified as Salvador Ramos.

Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that the shooter posted to Facebook three times in the 30 minutes prior to entering the school, detailing his plans and posting updates about his planned attack.

Abbott said Ramos, a Uvalde resident, shared on Facebook that he planned to shoot his grandmother, and then said he had shot her.

Uvalde school shooting victims identified

Families and friends are mourning the loss of the 21 victims of the Uvalde school shooting. According to USA Today reporters, the list of confirmed victims includes:

  • Eva Mireles, fourth grade teacher
  • Irma Garcia, fourth grade teacher
  • Uziyah Garcia
  • Xavier Javier Lopez, 10
  • Eliahana Cruz Torres
  • Jose Flores, 10
  • Maranda Mathis, 11
  • Layla Salazar 10
  • Jailah Silguero, 10
  • Amerie Jo Garza, 10
  • Ellie Garcia, 10
  • Maite Rodriguez, 10
  • Alexandria "Lexi" Aniyah Rubio
  • Jayce Luevanos, 10
  • Alithia Ramirez, 10
  • Navaeh Bravo

Uvalde school shooter barricaded himself, attacked a single classroom

Lt. Chris Olivarez, spokesperson for the Texas Department for Public Safety, said all fatalities and injuries took place inside one classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, according to CNN.

He said law enforcement officers went around the school and eventually forced entry into the classroom where the shooter had barricaded himself and killed 21 people. Multiple children were wounded, but the exact number is unknown.

"It's a small classroom, you can have anywhere from 25 to 30 students in there, plus there were two teachers in there ... It was a classroom setting, a typical classroom setting where you have mass groups of children inside that classroom all together, with nowhere to go," Olivarez told CNN.

Olivarez said all families were notified, and the victims were removed and identified.

AP: Frustrated onlookers urged police to charge into elementary school in Uvalde

During the shooting, bystanders urged police officers to move more quickly and charge the elementary school in Uvalde where a gunman shot 19 children and two teachers, according to the Associated Press.

Javier Cazares, who arrived at Robb Elementary School while police were outside, reportedly suggested to other onlookers that they should charge into the school. The AP reported that the gunman shot and killed Cazares’ fourth grade daughter.

“Let’s just rush in because the cops aren’t doing anything like they are supposed to,” Cazares said, according to the AP. “More could have been done.”

Uvalde, Texas community creates memorial at Robb Elementary School

A makeshift memorial for the students, families and staff of Robb Elementary School has formed outside the campus.

Family, friends and community members came to pay their respects, adorning the campus’ welcome sign with bouquets of roses, sunflowers and balloons, American-Statesman reporter Luz Moreno-Lozano reported.

Rosa Gonzalez, who visited the campus Wednesday, said she wanted to show support for her community and her friends who lost their children.

“This is so hard to explain,” she said, fighting back tears. “My kids went to school here. My grandkids went to school here. We never thought this would happen here.”

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: What we know about the Uvalde school shooting: 19 children dead, shooter planned attack

Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

