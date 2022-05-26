Jon Hamm says 'Top Gun' viewers will only use the edge of their seat

May 26 (UPI) -- Jon Hamm discussed his role on Top Gun: Maverick and how the action sequel will be a special experience for theatergoers while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"It's a welcome back to the movies," Hamm said on Wednesday about how the film celebrates the return of going back to the movie theater after many shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"You pay for a whole seat, but you're only going to use the edge of it," he continued.

Hamm portrays authority figure Beau 'Cyclone' Simpson, who the actor said doesn't like when others break the rules.

"So when I run up against a guy whose name is literally Maverick, he's going to have to answer to Cyclone," Hamm said about Tom Cruise's character Maverick before he presented a scene from the film.

Top Gun: Maverick flies into theaters on Friday.

Hamm and Fallon also performed a skit where they donned beards as members of a band named Burlap.

The duo performed songs about lollipops, collecting DVDs and coffee.