ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jon Hamm says 'Top Gun' viewers will only use the edge of their seat

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HpxLU_0fqzy6P200

May 26 (UPI) -- Jon Hamm discussed his role on Top Gun: Maverick and how the action sequel will be a special experience for theatergoers while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"It's a welcome back to the movies," Hamm said on Wednesday about how the film celebrates the return of going back to the movie theater after many shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"You pay for a whole seat, but you're only going to use the edge of it," he continued.

Hamm portrays authority figure Beau 'Cyclone' Simpson, who the actor said doesn't like when others break the rules.

"So when I run up against a guy whose name is literally Maverick, he's going to have to answer to Cyclone," Hamm said about Tom Cruise's character Maverick before he presented a scene from the film.

Top Gun: Maverick flies into theaters on Friday.

Hamm and Fallon also performed a skit where they donned beards as members of a band named Burlap.

The duo performed songs about lollipops, collecting DVDs and coffee.

Comments / 2

Related
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Jennifer Connelly on Love Scenes With Tom Cruise and Learning to Tend Bar

Click here to read the full article. Despite the optics of shirtless volleyball games and locker room sparring, you can’t make a “Top Gun” movie without a strong and emotionally centered woman. For “Top Gun: Maverick,” a sequel 36 years in the making, the successor to the original film’s Kelly McGillis is Jennifer Connelly. She plays Penny Benjamin, a character referenced in the first film, and love interest to Tom Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. Playing a single mom who owns an Air Force watering hole, Connelly brings new dimensions to an ’80s classic. It’s hard to believe you haven’t worked with...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tom Cruise on Why ‘Top Gun’ Sequel Would “Never” Go to Streaming and Why He Does His Own Stunts

Tom Cruise still goes to the movies — “I put my cap on,” he said — and he wants audiences to keep going, too. Prior to Top Gun: Maverick making its Palais debut at the Cannes Film Festival,  Cruise sat down for what was billed as a “MasterClass Conversation” with French journalist Didier Allouch in the festival’s 1,000-seat Debussy Theatre, which was packed with apparent Cruise aficionados.More from The Hollywood ReporterTom Cruise and 'Top Gun: Maverick' Touch Down in Cannes With Fighter Jets, Surprise Palme d'OrHow Kinostar Has Been Turning Niche Audiences Into Big Business for 25 YearsCrypto Craze Hits Cannes...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Hamm
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Outsider.com

See Tom Cruise’s Message for Lady Gaga After Hearing Her ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Song

While “Top Gun: Maverick,” which premieres in theaters on Friday, May 27th, will surely feature some of Tom Cruise’s best cinematography to date, we can also expect a pretty stellar soundtrack. When “Top Gun” first debuted in 1986, its soundtrack became just as successful as the classic film itself. Now, weeks away from the sequel’s debut, we look forward to another impressive soundtrack, with Tom Cruise praising Lady Gaga for her work on the film’s soundtrack.
MUSIC
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s twin nieces stun at the Cannes Film Festival

Princess Diana ’s stylish nieces were each other’s wingwoman at the screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Cannes. Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer exuded glamour as they hit the red carpet on Wednesday, May 18. RELATED: Tom Cruise appears in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration The siblings,...
WORLD
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Is Truly Giving Everything In This Plunging Blouse–We’re Speechless!

Jennifer Lopez continually blesses her 208 million Instagram followers with a plethora of outfit footage and inspiration, and we’ll forever be in awe of her effortlessly stunning style. With that said, let’s all fawn over her latest post— one in which the “On The Floor” hitmaker, 52, is seen rocking a flowy, white silk blouse that features a plunging neckline, paired with metallic silver trousers. The radiant, shimmery look is perfect for spring, and JLo took the opportunity to promote her beauty brand while posing for a gorgeous set of mirror selfies.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Anne Hathaway's Entirely Hot Pink Outfit Will Go Down in Cannes Fashion History

Anne Hathaway's debut at the Cannes Film Festival has received the Valentino treatment. The Oscar-winning actress is now the latest celebrity to wear the Italian house's signature shade of saturated hot pink, an explosive hue first unveiled on the fall/winter 2022 runway by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Dubbed "Valentino Pink PP" by the Pantone color specialists who developed it, the electric fuchsia color doused 40 different looks in the collection and has since been worn by stars like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and Nicola Peltz.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise Reportedly Embarrassed About One Specific Detail In 'Top Gun: Maverick', Insider Spills

Say it ain't so!Top Gun: Maverick producer Jerry Bruckheimer spilled the beans that despite Tom Cruise's widespread reputation for doing his own complicated and dangerous stunts on set, the actor was not allowed to fly the F-18 Super Hornet in the highly anticipated action sequel. Cruise takes pride in his abilities as a stuntman as well as an performer of the arts. Previously calling himself an "aerobatic pilot," he once stated he's done "more aerial sequences than any other actor."However, the U.S. Navy was reportedly uncomfortable with allowing the Mission Impossible star to pilot the $70 million military aircraft without...
MOVIES
Popculture

Val Kilmer's Daughter Recounts Filming of 'Extraordinary' 'Top Gun: Maverick' Scene

Top Gun: Maverick features Tom Cruise returning to the role that made him a superstar 36 years ago, but it also includes a heartbreaking scene with Val Kilmer. The Heat star has a small cameo as Tom "Iceman Kazansky, who reunites with Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. Kilmer's daughter, actress Mercedes Kilmer, told Page Six it was "extraordinary" to see the scene being filmed.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AOL Corp

Val Kilmer says his 'Top Gun: Maverick' return was like 'being reunited with a long-lost friend'

You can't have a Top Gun reunion without the Iceman. That's how Val Kilmer enlisted himself in Top Gun: Maverick, the long-awaited sequel to Tony Scott's 1986 blockbuster. While the original film shot Tom Cruise to stardom as the high-flying Navy pilot, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, Kilmer achieved fan favorite status as Maverick's sneering rival, Tom "Iceman" Kazansky.
MOVIES
The Independent

Tom Cruise refused to allow Top Gun sequel to debut on streaming: ‘I make movies for the big screen’

Tom Cruise has confirmed that he never considered releasing Top Gun: Maverick to streaming first, despite Covid delaying the film’s intended release date. The new action movie – which sees Cruise as the Navy’s top pilot, who must confront the ghosts of his past – is a sequel to the original 1986 movie, in which he also starred.After its original premiere date of 24 June 2020 was delayed nearly two years by the pandemic, the film is now scheduled to release in cinemas on 24 May.Speaking on Wednesday (18 May) at the Cannes Film Festival, Cruise was asked whether...
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Denzel Washington Was Totally Responsible For Major Elvis Casting In Baz Luhrmann’s New Movie (And No, Not Tom Hanks)

Taking on the life of Elvis Presley, the King of Rock and Rock, is a massive undertaking. Thankfully, Baz Luhrmann's upcoming movie about the music icon struck the right note with Austin Bulter being cast as the King as seen in the explosive Elvis trailer, which also stars Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. Here's a fun tidbit of trivia regarding Butler's involvement: Luhrmann has revealed it was two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington who was totally responsible for the young actor being cast as Elvis.
MOVIES
UPI News

Val Kilmer 'overwhelmed' by positive response to 'Top Gun' sequel

May 21 (UPI) -- Val Kilmer wrote on Instagram that he is happy with the response to Top Gun: Maverick, the long-awaited sequel to his 1986 classic, Top Gun. "I'm overwhelmed to see the love and appreciation for Top Gun. I'm feeling very blessed. ⁣Much Love, ⁣<3 VK," Kilmer, who appears as Iceman in a cameo, posted Friday.
MOVIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
363K+
Followers
57K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy