ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Female CEO’s pay rose 26% in 2021, but ranks remain small

By MAE ANDERSON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e6V5j_0fqzxwk000
1 of 5

NEW YORK (AP) — Pay packages for the women who run S&P 500 companies jumped in 2021 as the economy recovered and stock prices and profits soared.

Median pay for the women occupying the corner office rose to nearly $16 million, according to the annual survey done by Equilar for The Associated Press. Still, experts say there’s much more to be done to improve gender diversity in the corporate ranks and close the pay gap between men and women.

Jane Stevenson, vice chair, Board & CEO Services at organizational consulting firm Korn Ferry said while it is good that women CEO’s pay rose, there is still a lot to be done. “I think the danger is to look at those cases of CEOs making more their peers and see a message about the pay gap being closed – it’s not,” she said.

Of the 340 CEOs in the latest survey of S&P 500 companies, 18 were women, up from 16 in 2020. Profits for S&P 500 companies rose roughly 50% and the index gained about 27%. Because the bulk of a CEO’s compensation is tied to such performance, their pay packages ballooned after years of mostly moderating growth.

Female CEO median pay rose 26.4% in 2021 to $15.8 million, with 15 of the 18 women CEOs in the survey seeing an increase. Median means half made more than that level, and half made less. That was a bigger jump than that for male CEO’s median pay, which rose 17.7% to $14.4 million. The overall median pay increased 17.1% to $14.5 million.

The few women who are CEOs of the largest U.S. companies typically make more money than their male counterparts. But last year they weren’t close to the top of the leaderboard for pay packages. Last year, the top earning CEO was Peter Kern of Expedia Group, who received a pay package valued at $296.2 million.

Lisa Su of Advanced Micro Devices was the highest paid woman CEO for the third year in a row, but her compensation valued at $29.5 million ranked just 22nd in the survey. Su’s pay rose 9% from last year. That was partly due to stock and stock options awards, which totaled $25.1 million as AMD’s stock surged 57%. Her base salary was about $1.1 million.

Just behind her was Mary Barra, the CEO of automaker General Motors, whose pay jumped 25% to $29.1 million, including a base salary of $2.1 million and stock and stock options awards worth $18.5 million.

Jayshree Ullal, CEO of cloud computing company Arista Networks, saw the biggest jump in salary. Her pay more than doubled to $16 million, mostly due to stock awards valued at $15.4 million. Arista’s stock doubled in 2021 on strong demand for its cloud computing products.

The number of racially diverse CEOs is gradually increasing too. According to a survey of companies in the S&P 500 and Fortune 500 by executive recruitment firm Crist Kolder, six had Black CEOs in 2021, 40 had Asian American CEOs, and 20 had Latinx/Hispanic executives leading them.

The Equilar survey includes only CEOs who have served at least two full fiscal years at their companies, in order to avoid the distortions of big sign-on bonuses. The companies must have filed proxy statements between Jan. 1 and April 30.

The criteria left out some women named to the top job in the past two years. Not included are CEOs such as Roz Brewer at Walgreens Boots Alliance, Jane Fraser at Citigroup, Linda Rendle at Clorox, Judith Marks at Otis Worldwide and Reshma Kewalramani at Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

If the ranks of women CEOs are to grow, there needs to be a better pipeline to promote women leaders, said Korn Ferry’s Stevenson.

“Pay tells a story. We have more stories of some women getting ahead,” said Stevenson. “It’s great, but it does not a system make. What we do not have is a systemic path forward for women, generally speaking, in a sustainable way, to be on the path to top roles and top pay.”

Alison Cook, a professor of management at Utah State University who researches gender and diversity in the workplace, said there’s been a recent push to get more women on boards, rather than in top C-suite roles. That might help in the long run, she said.

“Hopefully the push into the board of directors translates into more women getting to the C-suite pipeline and available to be CEOs,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Business owner breaks down why she pays all staff – including herself – the same salary and takes aim at CEO’s raking in millions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A TikTok influencer and business owner went viral after explaining how she runs a business without being “selfish.”. It’s simple according to Madeline Pendleton, the owner of L.A-based online...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Essence

Wells Fargo Reportedly Held Fake Interviews With Black, Women Candidates To Boost Diversity Numbers

The financial institution allegedly held dishonest interviews with women BIPOC for roles that were already filled to falsely bolster its diversity efforts. For the last few years, large corporations have vowed to boost their DEI efforts following the social justice uprising of summer 2020. But, one financial institution is being accused of talking the talk but not walking the walk.
ECONOMY
Fortune

These are the most inspirational CEOs on the Fortune 500

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. If you want to be a CEO, you’ll need to be able to inspire others. But some leaders excel at this part of the top job. The most inspirational...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Su
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Equilar For#Board Ceo Services#Korn Ferry#Ce
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
AMD
Mashed

The Unexpected Food That's Seeing A Huge Price Spike Right Now

If you've been experiencing sticker shock when you head to the grocery store these days, you are not alone. When 2022 kicked off, grocery prices broke a 13-year record, and it appears that trend is continuing. CBS News reported that as the United States faces the highest rate of inflation the country has experienced in 40 years, food prices that have already skyrocketed are anticipated to continue their rising trajectory. Per the Consumer Price Index Summary, we are currently paying as much as 10% more for our pantry staples. CBS News cites both supply chain issues and an increase in demand as contributing to this financial food storm.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Pharmaceutical giants CVS and Walmart to stop filling out prescriptions for embattled Simone Biles-backed telehealth company Cerebral after company was accused of 'misusing' drugs like Xanax

In another setback for the budding, yet controversial, telehealth mental health company Cerebral, it now will no longer have its prescriptions filled by CVS and Walmart - two of the largest retail pharmacies in America. It has been a turbulent month for the San Francisco, California-based, company so far, with...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

This Warren Buffett Favorite Could Make You a Millionaire on $500 a Month

Warren Buffett suggests most investors should put their money into the S&P 500. An S&P 500 index fund is a low-risk investment that's consistently produced good returns. Investing enough in it over time could help you become a millionaire. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
MARKETS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

918K+
Followers
446K+
Post
414M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy