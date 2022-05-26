Williston woman injured in train collision near Ross

(Douglas, ND) -- Two 12-year-old girls are seriously injured and an adult is dead following a single vehicle crash west of Douglas North Dakota. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the driver, a 42-year-old man from Ryder, was traveling west on Ward County Road 24. Officials say the vehicle drove into a ditch as it approached a crop sprayer, faulted off an approach, and overturned end-over-end. The driver was partially ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The two juveniles sustained serious injures and were transported to Trinity Hospital.

DOUGLAS, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO