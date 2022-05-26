ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

Suspect sought after threatening Home Depot customer with gun

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LEneM_0fqzvoQU00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who allegedly threatened someone with a gun at a Home Depot in Oregon City Wednesday evening.

Oregon City police said the woman was menacing another customer with a black handgun in the store parking lot.

Family sues Clark County for deadly deputy shooting

The suspect is described as a white female, 5’6’’, 120lbs and has shoulder length brown hair.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Oregon City Tip Line at 503-905-3505 and reference OCPD case number 22-011766.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 13

LMBZ
3d ago

She's the type of person who is totally irresponsible regarding a gun and needs to have all gun rights taken away from her forever

Reply(2)
7
Mike Thorne
2d ago

one sidded story, don't you want to hear the other sides story, maybe she was the one being harassed, she has the right to protect herself

Reply
5
American Patriot
2d ago

Anyone else find it odd that they are free to describe a white person's skin color, but no others?

Reply(3)
11
Related
KVAL

10 shootings reported in 24 hours in Portland, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police responded to 10 shootings in the city within a 24-hour period, resulting in 10 people being hit by gunfire. There was one homicide, as well as two unintended victims hit by gunfire, police said. Portland police released the following details about the shootings:. On...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Police arrest man for damaging headstones at Gresham cemetery

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department arrested a man for allegedly damaging eight headstones at a cemetery on Thursday. GPD said officers responded to St. Joseph Cemetery in the 2900 block of West Powell Boulevard. When they arrived, they found there were eight headstones damaged with a large metal digging bar. The worst damage was to the headstone of a four-year-old.
GRESHAM, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
City
Oregon City, OR
Oregon City, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
The Oregonian

Police identify 23-year-old Vancouver man killed in shooting

Gresham police identified Antoine Steven Archer, 23, of Vancouver as the man fatally shot outside of an apartment complex Wednesday night. Police arrested an unidentified 15-year-old later that night on suspicion of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon, Gresham police said Friday. The teenage suspect is being held at a juvenile detention center.
GRESHAM, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Depot#City Police#Ocpd
ClarkCountyToday

Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run investigation

Joseph A. Rachauskas, 47, was arrested for the crimes of Vehicular Homicide, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Hit and Run. Through a thorough investigation into the Jan. 23, 2022 fatal hit-and-run collision at NE 88th Street and NE Highway 99, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit developed probable cause for the arrest of Joseph A. Rachauskas, 47, for the crimes of Vehicular Homicide, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Hit and Run.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KGW

‘I’m scared for my life’: Dozens of Northwest Portland businesses facing theft, vandalism, break-ins on a weekly basis

PORTLAND, Ore. — More than two dozen businesses in the neighborhood around Northwest 23rd Avenue say they are being broken into and vandalized on a weekly basis. “I never thought it would get to this,” said Walter Bowers, one of the owners of Thai Bloom Restaurant. He pointed to a window covered by boards that had just been broken into.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Portland police investigate deadly shooting in St. Johns

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are investigating an early morning shooting in the St. Johns neighborhood of North Portland that left one man dead. Officers responded to reports of a man dead in a home in the area of North Columbia Boulevard and North Bank Street around 6:03 a.m. Friday, police said. The victim was deceased when officers arrived. Police did not share any other details.
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

Sweet Home police warn against illegal card skimming device

SWEET HOME, Ore. - The Sweet Home Police Department is warning customers of a local 7-Eleven of an illegal card skimming device. On Thursday, May 26th, officials said they discovered the illegal device at the store at 2405 Highway 20. They said the skimming device, which is a plastic shell...
SWEET HOME, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Chronicle

Oregon Dad Goes Viral for Surrendering Guns

Ben Beers was deeply upset by Tuesday’s mass shooting in Texas that left 19 children and two of their teachers dead. Beers, 27, is a gun owner as well as a stay-at-home dad with two young kids in Hillsboro. “The night of the massacre,” Beers said Friday, “I tossed...
worldnewsera.com

2 children allegedly abducted from mother’s home: Vancouver police

Vancouver police say two children were allegedly abducted from their mother’s home Thursday evening. Investigators say nine-year-old Maryam Alshehadeh and a seven-year-old Mary Alshehadeh were taken at about 7 p.m. from a home near Campbell and Hastings streets. It’s believed Alana Ridings, 37, took the sisters. Ridings is...
VANCOUVER, WA
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy