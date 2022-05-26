ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 smart home devices on Amazon you’ll wonder how you ever lived without

By Maren Estrada
 3 days ago
Everyone’s so obsessed with smart home devices on Amazon right now while there are so many good deals. and the reason should be obvious. Well, there are actually a few good reasons. If you really stop to think about it though, there’s one thing that really sets the smart home market apart from other popular consumer technology markets.

With smartphones, laptops, and other similar products, huge innovations only come around once every few years, at best. Meanwhile, there are innovative new smart home gadgets that pop up all the time.

It seems like there are amazing new smart home innovations every day! Sure, popular gadgets like smart locks, Philips Hue smart LED light bulbs, and robot vacuums are likely the first things you think of when the topic of smart home devices comes up.

But everyone knows that’s just the tip of the iceberg and cool new gadgets hit the market all the time.

Best smart home deals on Amazon

There are a few smart home gadgets that are always best-sellers among BGR Deals readers.

Right now, the best examples are TP-Link Kasa smart plugs that are on sale right now for just $6.25 each, the best-selling Wyze Cam v3 which has awesome features like color night vision, and the newest Nest Thermostat.

Of course, those are all fairly common gadgets that everyone knows about. In this roundup, we’re going to introduce you to five new smart home devices that you’ll wonder how you ever lived without.

Smart car — one of the best Amazon smart home deals

The best-selling Echo Auto is absolutely a must-have smart device. It connects to your smartphone and adds hands-free Alexa to just about any car.

All you need is an auxiliary input or Bluetooth and you’re all set. You’ll have instant access to all the awesome hands-free Alexa commands you use at home. Plus, you can tell Alexa to help you navigate, play music or podcasts on your car’s speakers, and so much more.

This model retails for $50, but Amazon has it on sale right now for just $19.99!

Smart cooking

Everything else in your home has smart features and internet connectivity, so why not your cooking gadgets?

The Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer is a top-rated air fryer with thousands of 5-star ratings on Amazon.

This model has a nice big 8-quart capacity and all the regular features you might want in an air fryer. But it also connects to an app on your smartphone where you’ll find recipes and controls. You can even use Alexa to cook your dinner, and it costs about the same as a “dumb” air fryer!

Check out the main takeaways here:

  • Large 5.5-quart capacity and advanced heating system to ensure even air frying
  • Connects to your smartphone so you can control your air fryer with the Potensic Home app — start and stop cooking, set the temperature, schedule cooking, and monitoring
  • Save your own custom recipes in the app or access dozens of online recipes
  • Rapid hot air technology heats up fast and cooks quickly
  • Touch panel includes all necessary controls and 8 preset cooking modes
  • Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control

Smart garage doors

Chamberlain’s awesome MyQ smart garage door opener turns any garage door into a smart garage door in a matter of minutes, and it has a new lower price of just $30.

Anyone can install it even without any technical knowledge. And it ties into the excellent MyQ app, which is a breeze to use. You’ll never have to wonder again if you forgot to close your garage door while you were rushing out to work or school in the morning!

The newest version of the MyQ includes Bluetooth connectivity in addition to Wi-Fi. Despite the new feature, it still only costs $29.98.

What’s more, you can use the awesome Amazon Key promotion if Key is available in your area, and you’ll get a $30 Amazon credit. That means Amazon is basically paying you to get a MyQ!

Of note, you can often find the original model in stock with a discount. The only real differences are the color and Bluetooth.

Check out a few key takeaways:

  • Control nearly any mechanical garage door opener from your iPhone or Android phone
  • Receive optional notifications anytime your garage door is opened
  • Available smart home integration
  • Available voice control thanks to Alexa support — open your garage door with a simple voice command
  • Limited-time promotion gets you a $30 credit when you buy MyQ and use Amazon’s Key service for in-garage delivery
  • Check amazon.com/keypromo for the promo code and to determine eligibility

Smart Thermostat deal on Amazon

When you think of smart thermostats, the first thing that comes to mind is probably the Nest Learning Thermostat. It’s awesome, but it’s pretty pricey every right now while it’s on sale at Amazon. The entry-level Nest Thermostat is on sale with a discount, too.

What you might not realize, however, is that you don’t need to spend over $200 for a connected thermostat with cool features like Alexa and Google voice control. As a matter of fact, you don’t even need to spend $100 if you pick up a Honeywell Home RTH6580WF Wi-Fi Thermostat with Alexa. It retails for just $120, but right now it’s on sale for $69!

This might be one of the best smart home deals on Amazon right now.

Here are some key takeaways:

  • The Honeywell Wi-Fi thermostat brings you terrific smart features at a fraction of the cost of popular smart thermostats
  • Pays for itself with savings on your heating and electricity bills!
  • Honeywell says you can save up to 23% on your energy bills
  • Most people can install it in about 30 minutes or less with the built-in level and simple installation guide
  • Compatible with Amazon Alexa for simple voice control

Smart curtains

You’ve most likely never heard of the SwitchBot Curtain. Now that you have, however, you’re almost definitely going to want it. Smart curtains are awesome but they’re also very expensive, which is why SwitchBot came up with this brilliant little gadget.

Just pop it onto any curtain rod and in just one or two seconds, your regular old curtain can now be controlled using your smartphone. What’s more, you can add scheduling features that automatically open and close your curtains at certain times each day.

And if you really want the full smart curtain experience, add in the $39 SwitchBot Hub Mini (on sale for $34 today!). That way, you can tie in your SwitchBot Curtain devices with your smart home system or control them with voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant.

These two gadgets combine to form one of Amazon’s best smart home deals!

Here’s the main info:

  • Open and close your curtains on a schedule, from your smartphone, or with voice commands!
  • SwitchBot Curtain installs in just 30 seconds without any tools — no hammering, no screws, and no wires to run
  • Different versions available for different types of curtain rods
  • Compatible with curtains that use rings, tabs, and back tabs but not grommets
  • Available SwitchBot Hub Mini lets you integrate SwitchBot Curtain with your smart home system

BONUS: Smart connectivity

There’s one thing that every single smart home device has in common: it needs internet connectivity to function. If you have areas of your home with spotty Wi-Fi, that means your smart home devices aren’t going to work as well — if they even work at all.

The TP-Link RE105 Wi-Fi range extender is the updated version of TP-Link’s best-selling model ever and has several key performance upgrades. It also operates specifically on the 2.4GHz frequency, which is what all smart home devices use. For under $20, you really can’t go wrong!

This is the key info you should know:

  • Two external antennas boost Wi-Fi coverage and MIMO technology extends range much further than comparable standard Wi-Fi extenders
  • Compatible with any Wi-Fi router you already have
  • Extend your existing wireless network or use AP mode to create a new Wi-Fi access point
  • Built-in Ethernet port lets you connect a computer, video game console, or smart TV device using a standard Ethernet cable

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

Comments / 0

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

