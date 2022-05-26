ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Alligator waddles across Tampa road, stopping morning traffic

By FOX 13 news staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. - It's gator mating season, and the reptile residents of Florida have been strutting their stuff for months now – including across Tampa roadways. Thursday morning, Tampa police officers were on standby, stopping traffic at Dr. Martin Luther...

