Sweetwater County extended forecast for May 26, 2022

Helen S. Lew, 80, passed away on May 21, 2022. She was surrounded by her family who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest. Helen immigrated to the United States in 1960 with her husband, David S. Lew. Through hard work, dedication, and sacrifice, the couple laid a foundation in Rock Springs and started a family together. Their roots grew over the years as they became proud business owners of the Renegade Cafe and parents to seven children. Eventually, the family tree grew to include daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, and fourteen grandchildren.
