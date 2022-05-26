ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater County, WY

Sweetwater County extended forecast for May 26, 2022

 May 26, 2022

Today – Sunny, with a high near 79. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Friday – A...

Sublette County art group exhibiting at CFAC

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Community Fine Arts Center is exhibiting the work of thirteen Wyoming artists from June 1 to July 14. Members of a longstanding working group of artists, they are hanging both a variety of subject matter and mediums in this large exhibit. The public is...
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
ARCY Art at the 2022 Wyoming's Big Show

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Sweetwater Events Complex is excited to welcome ARCY Art to Wyoming's Big Show! Known for his paint-splashed style of large-scale street art, ARCY has been defining his skills for over a decade. In 2015, ARCY announced his inaugural North American live event mural tour, where he took his skills on the road, spray painting 8′ x 12′ live event walls in front of thousands of onlookers in many of the largest cities across the nation.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Sweetwater County, WY
Wyoming State
Riverton, WY
Rock Spring Fire Department Responds to Call in Skyline Village

ROCK SPRINGS — No injuries were reported in a structure fire that took place at the Skyline Village Mobile Home Park in Rock Springs on Wednesday evening. The Rock Springs Fire Department responded to the call that came in shortly before 8 PM with three apparatus and nine personnel, according to RSFD Chief Jim Wamsley.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Wyoming's Big Show to Feature World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales

For the first time since 2018, the Budweiser Clydesdales will appear in Sweetwater County at Wyoming's Big Show July 30-August 6. The Budweiser Clydesdales will perform Thursday, August 4, at the Sweetwater Events Complex Indoor Arena and will be on the midway at Wyoming's Big Show daily, from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM except when at an event.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Michael E. Carothers (December 17, 1956 – May 24, 2022)

Michael E. Carothers, 65, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming, surrounded by his family. He was born on December 17, 1956 in Douglas, Wyoming, the son of Dorothy Stone and Bud Carothers. Mike was a 1976 graduate from Douglas High School. He married...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
#West Wind#Rain And Snow#South Wind
RSPD Arrests Man for Reckless Endangerment

ROCK SPRINGS — On May 26, Rock Springs Police Department responded to 729 Pilot Butte Ave. in reference to a shots fired call in the parking lot. Once officers were on scene it was determined that a disturbance had taken place between two males. During the verbal disturbance, one of the males retrieved a handgun from his vehicle and discharged it. Officers were able to make contact on scene with one of the two involved males regarding the incident.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Sheriff's office first in the state to join national ABLE Project

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Sweetwater County Sheriff John Grossnickle today announced that the sheriff's office is the first law enforcement agency in the State of Wyoming that has been accepted into the Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE) Project™, Georgetown University Law Center's national training and support initiative for U.S. law enforcement agencies committed to building a culture of peer intervention that prevents harm.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Helen Sau-Tai Lew (December 24, 1941 – May 21, 2022)

Helen S. Lew, 80, passed away on May 21, 2022. She was surrounded by her family who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest. Helen immigrated to the United States in 1960 with her husband, David S. Lew. Through hard work, dedication, and sacrifice, the couple laid a foundation in Rock Springs and started a family together. Their roots grew over the years as they became proud business owners of the Renegade Cafe and parents to seven children. Eventually, the family tree grew to include daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, and fourteen grandchildren.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Police Chief: Officers can't afford to live in Lander

On Tuesday the 23rd, the Lander City Council met for a scheduled work session to discuss and debate several items. In a very candid discussion related to salary structure, The Chief of Police, Scott Peters told of the need for an amended salary structure for his department. "The problem is that with our current structure being so much lower than other departments around the state, once we get an officer trained, we risk losing them to another agency because of money. Combine that with the lack of affordable housing in Lander and there is little chance to retain highly qualified officers." This has, according to the chief, become a real issue as he attempts to attract candidates to fill vacant positions in his department. "We simply can't compete with other local agencies." He went on to say that having an officer who needs to reside in Riverton or Hudson does little for the commitment that we want the officer to have for his or her own community here in Lander. We want them to live in the community they serve.
LANDER, WY
Centennial Park Rally by LGBTQ+ Supporters Challenged Conventions; Protested School Board Actions

A rally held at Centennial Park in Lander on Tuesday afternoon challenged the conventional way of thinking and asked the community of Lander to support the LGTBQI+ community. Following the Lander School Board vote last tuesday the 17th to amend policy AC and remove "actual or percieved" and sexual orientation, gender identity, veteran status, marital status, and pregnancy from the policy and instead insert "Protected Classes," the LGBTQI+ community of the student body decided to hold a peaceful protest to object to the change.
LANDER, WY
Tigers and Buffalos selected to All-State soccer teams

May 26, 2022 — The 4A and 3A All-State high school soccer teams were recently announced. Here is a list of players from Rock Springs High School and Mountain View High School that were honored. Players received All-State honors by a vote of head coaches. Rock Springs Girls –...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY

