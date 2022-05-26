ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharp Healthcare to launch $2 billion, 10-year building program

By Paul Sisson
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Sharp HealthCare, the largest medical provider in the region, will kick off a decade-long, $2 billion investment in its medical facilities throughout the region Thursday when workers break ground on a new emergency and trauma expansion at Sharp Memorial Hospital in the San Diego neighborhood of Serra Mesa.

It's the third billion-dollar health facilities building campaign now underway in San Diego County, with Scripps Health and UC San Diego Health both undertaking capital campaigns in the coming decade.

About $600 million of the Sharp effort will flow to its "metro" campus just east of state Route 163 with a gradual series of building and demolition, culminating in the removal of the complex's central and south towers, original structures that do not comply with modern seismic safety requirements and must be taken out of service by 2030.

Those buildings will remain in use over the next eight years as the building campaign marches across the property, first adding a two-story annex with 31 additional treatment rooms and other amenities to Memorial's existing emergency and trauma department which was a large part of a modern new $195 million L-shaped tower that opened in 2009.

Though 13 years is not so long ago to already be adding more capacity, Bill Littlejohn, senior vice president and chief executive officer of Sharp's charitable foundations, said demand is driving the need for more space.

"It's based on growth: more emergency visits, more surgeries, more patients," Littlejohn said.

The expansion will be built on a long narrow rectangle of ground at the extreme northern edge of the Memorial campus and will be called the Cushman Emergency and Trauma Center in honor of a $4 million gift from the Cushman Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Cushman family led by philanthropist and civic organizer Stephen Cushman. The parcel borders Frost Street and has a semicircular drive for patient drop-offs and pick-ups.

Situated inside a triangle of land between state Route 163 and Interstate 805, Memorial is landlocked in all directions, with Rady Children's Hospital to its immediate east and dense collections of medical office buildings all around. This means that there are few open spots available as Sharp HealthCare seeks to modernize its medical infrastructure. Plans call for a new six-story addition to be added onto the rear of Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns commencing shortly after the emergency expansion gets underway. That work is expected to be complete in 2026 and work on a new seven-story medical tower, to be built next tot he expanded Mary Birch, will begin in 2023 and run through 2028.

By 2030 plans call for the central and south towers to come down though their bottom few floors will be retrofitted and upgraded.

It will be a historic moment for Memorial, which is named for Lt. Donald N. Sharp who died over Germany on Dec. 23, 1944, piloting a B-26 marauder during World War II. His father, local philanthropist, television pioneer and rancher Thomas E. Sharp donated $500,000 to help create a community hospital in honor of the sacrifices that his son and so many others made during the war. In 2030 the original Sharp Memorial building, now called the central tower, will be 75 years old, having opened on Apr. 2, 1955.

Sharp's plans over the next decade are much broader, as detailed in its "Envision" plan posted online at sharp.com/envision . A $250 million capital campaign envisions upgrades at most of the health system's locations, including a neurosciences center at Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa, emergency department and intensive care unit upgrades that are already underway at Sharp Coronado Hospital, build out of the sixth floor of the brand new Ocean View Tower at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and intensive care unit and other additions also already underway at Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital.

Investment comes alongside two other massive health care projects underway in San Diego's urban core.

In December, UC San Diego broke ground on a $3 billion rebuild of its medical campus in Hillcrest. Work will begin with a 250,000-square-foot outpatient building and will include significant amounts of housing for university personnel in addition to replacing UC San Diego Medical Center.

Scripps Health announced its own $2.6 billion building plan in 2017, including the replacement of Scripps Mercy Hospital, located just a few blocks away from UCSD. Last spring, construction on a second 108-room $664 million medical tower at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla began. Both the Mercy and La Jolla projects, like Sharp Memorial, are driven by state seismic safety upgrade requirement.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
