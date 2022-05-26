ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Alert declared for missing woman last seen in Kokomo

By Andrew Smith
WRTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kLy8c_0fqzq2aS00

KOKOMO — A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing woman last seen Thursday morning in Kokomo.

Betty Stroup, 80, is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing about 118 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes, according to the Silver Alert.

She was last seen around 3:45 a.m. in Kokomo wearing burgundy pajamas with hearts on them, according to the alert. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

On Friday, the Howard County Sheriff's Office said she was last seen leaving the area of the 2300 block of North 100 East. She was possibly carrying a small black Shih Tzu dog.

The sheriff's office said they verified a top that she was last seen around 2 a.m. walking west in Morgan Street approaching State Road 931. Ground crews used tools, including a bloodhound from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, but weren't able to locate her.

The bloodhound tracked from her house all the way to downtown Kokomo near the post office, according to the release.

Anyone who has surveillance cameras is asked to check them to see if Stroup was seen on any videos.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Howard County Sheriff's Office at 765-457-1105.

WRTV

WRTV

