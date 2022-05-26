Road Trip: Hammond Museum and Japanese Stroll Garden in North Salem

If you are looking for a road trip, check out the Hammond Museum and Japanese Stroll Garden in North Salem.

The museum was established in the late 1950s by Natalie Hammond.

"She— in the 1960s had this view that as people get busier and rushing, still the way we do today, that people needed to step away from that and come to a garden and she meant from the beginning for this to be open to the public," says Lara Netting, of the Hammond Museum and Japanese Stroll Garden.

The museum and garden offer 3 1/2 acres of a tranquil escape. Netting says visitors can pass through a bamboo grove and sign up for tea ceremonies.