Did you know Jacksonville’s Florida Theatre is behind one of Elvis’ most iconic looks?

Gallery 725, Jacksonville’s premier fine art gallery, announces their presentation of Angelo Moore: AVANT ICONS: The Collected Works in its’ limited engagement presentation from May 20 – May 29, 2022. Moore is renowned for his work as lead singer and saxophonist for the ska and funk metal band Fishbone as well as his extraordinary works of art. Three not to be missed live appearances by the world-renowned musician, painter and actor are scheduled on Friday, May 27 from 6-9 pm, Saturday, May 28 from 6-9 pm and Sunday, May 29 from 1-3pm. All artwork will be on exhibition and available for acquisition. The exhibition as well as the Angelo Moore in-gallery appearances are complimentary and open to the public. For more information, contact the gallery at 904-345-9320 or gallery725@gmail.com.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO