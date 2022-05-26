ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Did you know Jacksonville's Florida Theatre is behind one of Elvis' most iconic looks?

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Theatre, which has been anchored in downtown Jacksonville for nearly a century, is behind one of Elvis Presley’s most iconic looks, but the man who would go on to be “The King” of Rock ‘N’ Roll almost never got the chance to play at the Florida...

News4Jax.com

Jacksonville all jazzed up: Hundreds enjoy music festival downtown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After a rough week in the news, hundreds of people flocked downtown on Saturday to enjoy the longstanding tradition of the Jacksonville Jazz Festival. It was refreshing to see smiling faces all having a good time, and people came to the free event prepared with lawn chairs, umbrellas -- and waters.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Voo Swar legacy lives on

The Voo Swar Restaurant and Lounge was established in by Earnest “Mr. E” Davis in 1963 as the only establishment blacks could visit during the days of segregation. Mr. E past a couple of years ago, but his son Lewis Washington has kept the legacy alive and continues to connect with everyone in the beaches / Mayport community. Rance made the trek to meet up with him and to get a bit of insight into the Voo Swar history and what it has meant to Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville Pet Expo is this weekend

Cool Zoo, an interactive and educational wildlife travel exhibit, which features hands-on encounters with exotic animals, is hosting the 2022 Jacksonville Pet Expo, North Florida’s Largest Pet Expo. Cool Zoo will present Jacksonville, FL with a one-of-a-kind, animal experience for pet lovers and exotic hobbyists alike. It is free to attend. Pets are welcome with a $5 entry fee per pet. Pets must be leashed at all times.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Fishbone’s Angelo Moore brings art to Jacksonville

Gallery 725, Jacksonville’s premier fine art gallery, announces their presentation of Angelo Moore: AVANT ICONS: The Collected Works in its’ limited engagement presentation from May 20 – May 29, 2022. Moore is renowned for his work as lead singer and saxophonist for the ska and funk metal band Fishbone as well as his extraordinary works of art. Three not to be missed live appearances by the world-renowned musician, painter and actor are scheduled on Friday, May 27 from 6-9 pm, Saturday, May 28 from 6-9 pm and Sunday, May 29 from 1-3pm. All artwork will be on exhibition and available for acquisition. The exhibition as well as the Angelo Moore in-gallery appearances are complimentary and open to the public. For more information, contact the gallery at 904-345-9320 or gallery725@gmail.com.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Meet the Oh Say Can You Sing Finalists

The 2022 Oh Say Can You Sing Finalists have been announced!. He recently moved back to Jacksonville from NY where he performed in various shows there. He enjoys singing Gospel, R&B, musical theater and even country. In his words, “If the music moves him, he enjoys singing it”.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville Jazz Festival: What you need to know

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – The Jacksonville Jazz Fest is back for yet another star-studded event sure to draw countless visitors with events spreading out over several days through downtown. City leaders have outlined what you need to know as you plan your day. That includes navigating the traffic. Starting Friday,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Elvis
Person
Scotty Moore
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s historic role in the founding of Southern rock

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Their names are world-famous: Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Allman Brothers Band, 38 Special, Molly Hatchet. Not as well known, however, is that those bands are among several who together pioneered a new kind of music nearly 60 years ago in Jacksonville. As the city celebrates its bicentennial, Southern rock endures and still thrives today.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

‘Mrs. Mirona deserves the world’: Hometown Heroes winner receives new car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – What’s the key to a good summer?. How about picking up the keys to your new car without having to pay for it?. Mirona Kaczmarczyk, a kindergarten teacher’s aide at Cathedral Parish School in St. Augustine, rolled out of the dealership Friday with a new set of wheels that she won for garnering the most votes in the Hyundai Hometown Heroes car giveaway. The contest was part of the News4JAX Insider membership program which allowed Insiders to nominate and vote for a local educator who they believed deserved a new car.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
#Downtown Jacksonville#Performing#The Florida Theatre
Jacksonville Daily Record

Childhood home of the VanZant brothers is for sale

The home where Ronnie, Donnie and Johnny Van Zant grew up is for sale. The property at 5419 Woodcrest Road in West Jacksonville has an asking price of $629,000. Owner Todd Smith is selling the property through his company Blue Horizon Real Estate. The property’s current taxable value is $158,807.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Bringing axe-throwing to Main Street

Stumpy’s Hatchet House opened earlier this month in Springfield, bringing axe-throwing to Main Street. Stuart and Kelly Josberger initially had the idea to start an axe-throwing business in 2015, when splitting wood in their backyard quickly led to throwing axes at log rounds with their friends. The couple were considering starting a business after retirement and began to look more into axe-throwing, realizing no one had yet brought the idea to the US. They soon opened a location in Eatontown, New Jersey – making this the first hatchet house in the United States.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Trailer Bridge: Riding the logistics wave

Jacksonville-based Trailer Bridge Inc., expecting to surpass $350 million in revenue this year, is moving its logistics office within the city to accommodate growth. The shipping and logistics company sells ocean, truckload, intermodal, expedited, specialized cargo, vehicles, warehousing and transloading services. Trailer Bridge Inc. CEO: Mitch Luciano. Age: 50. When...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
wjct.org

Mayport ferry announces improvements and longer hours

If you’re looking for something to do out on the water for Memorial Day weekend, new changes with the St. Johns River ferry could make it easier. The Jacksonville Transportation Authority announced Thursday that extended service hours on Fridays will match weekend hours. The ferry connects the north and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

'Roughly the size of a barge:' Jacksonville Humane Society finds forever home for 30-pound cat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Humane Society has found a forever home for one of its adoptable cats, named Seven. Please don't call him fat. He's just big-boned. The organization says Seven is 30 pounds of pure love. The Humane Society made a Facebook post trying to find this loveable fuzzball a new home to help him slim down with help from a veterinarian.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

