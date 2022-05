Two people were arrested early Wednesday morning on marijuana charges. Brenham Police report that Wednesday morning at 1:30, Officers checked out a suspicious vehicle located near the 2200 block of South Day Street. An investigation was conducted, and the two occupants identified as Zion Paro-Amina, 19 of Brenham, and Luke Baumann, 21 of San Antonio, were taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 OZ.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO