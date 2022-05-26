ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

France's Jeanjean in the limelight with Pliskova win in Paris

By Julien Pretot
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 26, 2022 France's Leolia Jeanjean celebrates winning her second round match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova REUTERS/Yves Herman

PARIS, May 26 (Reuters) - Local wildcard Leolia Jeanjean caused a major upset at the French Open by thrashingex-world number one Karolina Pliskova 6-2 6-2 in the second round on Thursday, bursting into the limelight as she resurrected her career in spectacular fashion.

The 26-year-old Jeanjean, playing in her maiden Grand Slam, is a former big hope of French tennis who ended up living on minimum wage after a knee injury suffered when she was 15 kept her off the courts for two years.

Dropped by Nike, who had given her a 10-year sponsorship deal, and by the French federation, who had assigned her a full-time coach when she was 12, Jeanjean went to study in the United States at the Lynn University in Florida.

She came back to tennis with a degree in finance, only for her return to be slowed down by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I lived on minimum wage and I didn't live from day-to-day, but week after week. I put all the money I had into a week's worth of tournaments and if they went well I got another week, but if they went badly I didn't play for two months because it was financially impossible," she said.

On Thursday, Jeanjean outfoxed eighth seed Pliskova, a semi-finalist here in 2017, to reach the third round and collect at least 125,800 euros ($134,656.32) in prize money.

"I could not try to overpower her, it was impossible, so I had to try to derail her and it worked perfectly," she said on court Simonne Mathieu.

"It (the prize money) will make life easier. I can certainly pay a coach, pay my tickets when I go to tournaments. I can actually travel around further away. I can actually have staff. So this will change everything, certainly," she said.

Jeanjean, whose early rise drew comparisons with Martina Hingis, will next face Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova, the 30th seed, or Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu and will break into the top 150 after starting the tournament as world number 227.

"I don't have an explanation. I don't even realise what's happening. I know I'm 26. It's my first Grand Slam. I thought I would have lost in the first round in two sets, and I found myself beating a top-10 player," she said.

"So honestly, I have nothing else to say. I don't really know how it's possible, what's happening. I just try to give my best to play my tennis, and it's working so far."

($1 = 0.9342 euros)

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

ESPN

French Open 2022: Can anyone challenge Iga Swiatek?

Iga Swiatek came into the French Open as the favorite -- and so far, she has looked dominant. While Saturday's match over Montenegro's Danka Kovinic did not go perfectly, Swiatek still easily advanced to the fourth round with a 6-3, 7-5 victory to win her 31st match in a row.
TENNIS
Reuters

Binance registers with Italy's regulator amid plans to expand in Europe

May 27 (Reuters) - Binance said on Friday its legal entity in Italy had registered with the regulator in the country, as the major cryptocurrency exchange seeks to gain traction in Europe. The registration of Binance Italy, which was established in recent months, could potentially make the company more accountable...
MARKETS
Reuters

France and Australia say they are ready to rebuild bilateral relations

PARIS, May 26 (Reuters) - France and Australia are ready to rebuild their bilateral relationship after Australians voted last week to oust a government that had angered Paris by ditching a submarine procurement contract between the two countries. In a statement released on Thursday, the French presidential palace said French...
AUSTRALIA
Reuters

Medvedev pushing for return to top of world rankings

May 29 (Reuters) - Daniil Medvedev, determined not to be remembered for his short-lived stay at world number one, said that he is targeting a return to the top with a stellar showing at the French Open. Medvedev, ranked second, claimed top spot in late February but was overtaken by...
TENNIS
Reuters

Liverpool's Robertson slams organisers for Champions League final chaos

May 29 (Reuters) - Liverpool left back Andy Robertson labelled the organisation of Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid a "shambles" after kick-off was delayed for 35 minutes due to fans trying to force their way into the Stade de France in Paris. Riot police fired teargas at fans...
UEFA
Reuters

Champions League final kicks off after 35-minute delay

PARIS, May 28 (Reuters) - Saturday's Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid kicked off following a 35-minute delay after police tried to hold off people trying to force their way into the Stade de France with the trouble having stopped before halftime. A stadium announcement said the 2100...
UEFA
Reuters

Mercedes drivers all shaken up after Monaco practice

MONACO, May 27 (Reuters) - Monaco's unforgiving street circuit proved a bone-jarring, eye-popping ride for Mercedes drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton on Friday as they wrestled with bouncing cars and a bumpy surface. The champions were struggling on a hot afternoon as Ferrari's local hero Charles Leclerc and Spanish...
MERCEDES, TX
