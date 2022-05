White County Sheriff’s Officer George Spencer responded to the White County Probation Office Wednesday in reference to an individual wanted on a White County warrant. Spencer verified the active warrant then met with 36 year old Nina Hankins of Carmi who said she was aware of the warrant. Hankins was wanted on a warrant for Identity Theft. Spencer advised Hankins of the bail amount of $500 cash, plus a $75 FTA fee. Hankins said she understood the charge and the required cash bond amount. Hankins was then taken into custody and booked in the White County Jail. Hankins paid bond and was released.

WHITE COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO