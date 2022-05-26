ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

‘Why only in America?’: Ted Cruz storms out of Texas school shooting interview

By Johanna Chisholm
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AmXnY_0fqzhGXU00

Senator Ted Cruz stormed off in the middle of an interview after a Sky News journalist asked why school mass shootings seem to “only happen in America ” during a vigil for the 21 people killed at Robb Elementary School.

Mark Stone, a US foreign correspondent for the news outlet, asked the Texas senator after the vigil attended by hundreds mourning the 19 children and two teachers murdered on Tuesday if now was the time to enact reform on gun laws in the US.

“You know, it’s easy to go to politics,” said Mr Cruz, who is scheduled to deliver a speech at the National Rifle Association convention being held in Texas on Friday alongside the state’s governor.

The reporter then responded to the senator’s attempt to brush him off by emphasising that gun control was “important. It’s at the heart of the issue”.

Mr Cruz pivoted to say that gun control is where the media likes to turn the attention of Americans following mass shootings and then further deflected by talking about the man behind the killing – 18-year-old Salvador Ramos – and insisted that massacres like the one on Tuesday, which was just one week after a separate mass shooting in Buffalo that left 10 people dead, are not because of the country’s gun laws.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lVsWM_0fqzhGXU00

“The proposals from Democrats and the media? Inevitably, when some violent psychopath murders people… if you want to stop violent crime, the proposals the Democrats have? None of them would have stopped this,” Mr Cruz said.

The teenage gunman barricaded himself inside a classroom before killing the fourth-grade students and their two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde and had no known criminal history or history of mental illness. He was shot dead by an officer on the scene after around 60 minutes.

The reporter then grilled the senator further, digging into why the country that the senator alleged was the “safest country on Earth” had experienced 288 school shooting between 2009 and 2018.

“Why only in America? Why is this American exceptionalism so awful?” Mr Stone asked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fBJ5G_0fqzhGXU00

“You know, I’m sorry you think American exceptionalism is awful. You’ve got your political agenda. God love you,” Mr Cruz replied before storming away to dodge more of the reporter’s questions.

The Sky News team then followed the Texas lawmaker and continued to throw questions in his direction, specifically asking repeatedly why these kind of mass shootings seem to “only happen in America”.

As he and his team were darting away from the on-the-spot interview, Mr Cruz answered some of the reporter’s questions, calling the team “propagandists” and then closed by defending his claim from earlier that the US was one of the safest in the world by saying: “Why is it that people come from all over the world to America? Because it’s the freest, most prosperous, safest country on Earth.”

The NRA’s annual convention is still scheduled to run in Houston from Friday through till Sunday, with guest appearances expected from the Texas senator, Texas Governor Greg Abbott and former US president Donald Trump .

Just hours of Tuesday’s devastating massacre, Mr Cruz reaffirmed to reporters what he told the Sky News journalist on Wednesday at the vigil for the slain students and teachers.

”Inevitably when there’s a murder of this kind, you see politicians try to politicize it, you see Democrats and a lot of folks in the media whose immediate solution is to try to restrict the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens,” he said Tuesday. “That doesn’t work. It’s not effective. It doesn’t prevent crime.”

This article was amended on 27 May 2022. It previously referred to a mass shooting in Brooklyn, but it should have said Buffalo.

Comments / 111

greyhounds
4d ago

Ted Cruz is more interested in his paycheck and campaign coffers than trying to make this country safer. Cruz writes and gets federal legislation passed for hot air balloon safety after one tragic accident but does nothing for a massacres of children. Why is that? Perhaps he is bought and paid for by the NRA, the gun lobbyists and supported by the avid gun culture in this country. It’s all about the money. Not greater safety in this country. Where is safety in having to be concerned going to grocery stores, shopping malls, movie theaters, concert venues, churches or driving on our roads by our citizenry. Where is the safety in this country Ted? He pushes false narratives and deflection. Vote his rear end out of office.

Reply(10)
44
Anne S
4d ago

We need to watch our children and public agencies need to be able to alert authorities about unstable people. And we need gun buying reform- start with uniform background checks, block assult weapon and their ammo/magazine sales.

Reply(4)
27
Guest
4d ago

He did not storm off. He was scheduled to publicly embarrass himself at several other locations, and was running late.

Reply(5)
56
Related
The Independent

Texas shooting: Gunman’s mother says he ‘had his reasons for what he did’ and begs victims for forgiveness

The mother of a teenager who killed 21 people in a Texas school shooting has begged forgiveness for her son, saying he “had his reasons for doing what he did”.Nineteen students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde were killed in the mass shooting on Tuesday.The massacre, carried out by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was the deadliest school shooting in the US since Newtown, Connecticut, nearly a decade ago.Speaking after her son was shot dead by law enforcement officers, Adriana Martinez Reyes said she had no explanation for his attack on the school.“I have no words to say....
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Senator who has received $1m from NRA runs into a locked door trying to avoid Texas shooting questions

A United States senator who has taken more than $1m in donations from the National Rifle Association ran into a locked door as he tried to dodge gun control questions.Senator Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, has received $1,269,486 from the gun rights group, according to the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence.Mr Johnson was asked about gun control by a CNN reporter the day after 19 students and two teachers were killed in a massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.The elected official stayed silent and tried tunsuccessfully to get into an office on Capitol Hill as...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
City
Houston, TX
City
Earth, TX
City
Buffalo, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
MSNBC

‘You are as low of a human being as can be’: Parkland father to Sen. Ted Cruz, Gov. Greg Abbott

In the wake of the Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting, anti-gun violence activist Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime was murdered in the mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018, joins The ReidOut. "I say screw you Ted Cruz and Gov. Abbott,” Guttenberg tells Joy Reid. “You want this fight? I'm done talking to you. I'm done trying to reason with you. You are who you are. You are as low of a human being as can be. We will fire you. And that's what we need to do."May 26, 2022.
PARKLAND, FL
Euri Giles | Clareifi

A big change for Texas: if Beto O'Rourke becomes governor, Texas will be part of the national power grid

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke says that if he becomes governor, he will make Texas part of the national power grid. This would be a big change for Texas, which has its own power grid. The Texas power grid is not connected to the other US power grids. Texas has its own electric grid because when Texas became a state, it decided to keep control of its public utilities.
TEXAS STATE
wonderwall.com

Ivanka Trump, Matthew McConaughey, Leah Remini, Tim McGraw and more stars react to Uvalde, Texas, school shooting

In something that has become all too familiar, a school shooting occurred on May 24, 2022, this time in Uvalde, Texas. By the end of the night, 19 elementary school students and two adults at Robb Elementary School were dead. The suspect in the massacre was also killed. NPR reported that it was the 27th school shooting this year. Social media sounded off on the heels of the tragedy — the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since the 2012 attack at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut — and many voices came from those in the entertainment world… Ivanka Trump tweeted, "It's impossible to imagine the pain being felt by the victims' families as a result of the senseless violence in TX. May God be with them and the Uvalde community as the nation condemns this horrific act of evil & prays for their strength in the face of this unimaginable tragedy."
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Donald Trump
Decider.com

Stephen Colbert Stops Mid-Monologue While Discussing “Unspeakable” Texas School Shooting

Andy Serkis Resurrects Gollum To Take Jab At Putin On 'The Late Show'. Stephen Colbert became emotional on Tuesday’s (May 24) episode of The Late Show as he began his monologue with the tragic news of the Texas elementary school shooting. Colbert told his audience he learned about the shooting — which left 19 children and two adults dead — before arriving at work that evening.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Gun Control#Murder#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime#Sky News#Robb Elementary School#Americans#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Whiskey Riff

Matthew McConaughey Calls For “Every American To Take A Longer And Deeper Look In The Mirror” After Tragic School Shooting In His Hometown Of Uvalde, Texas

Matthew McConaughey is speaking out after the tragic, horrific and unthinkable school shooting that took place yesterday in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen students and two adults were killed at Robb Elementary school Tuesday afternoon, and as the heartbreak and sadness continues to deepen as we learn more about what took place, Matthew is calling upon all Americans to take a hard look in the mirror and “ask ourselves, ‘What is it that we truly value?'”
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

The Independent

673K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy