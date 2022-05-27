ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Queen was booed by My Chemical Romance fans at a gig in Dublin

By Ellie Abraham
 4 days ago

Emo band My Chemical Romance have been playing venues in UK and Ireland on their long-awaited reunion tour.

Fans of the band have waited two years to see them as the tour was postponed due to Covid, and frontman Gerard Way certainly made an impact in Dublin as his words caused the fans to boo the Queen.

At one point during the show, Way addressed the crowd and talked about how he no longer cared about losing his voice from performing.

But, it was at the point he mentioned playing for the “Queen of England”, the crowds took a turn and started to boo at the mere mention of the monarch.

In a clip posted to Twitter, Way could be heard saying: “I don’t give a s**t anymore. We could be playing for the Queen of England and I will sing through shards.”

Boos could be heard ringing out from the crowd at Dublin's Royal Hospital Kilmainham echoing Ireland’s long and complex history with England.

At another point, Way mentioned the Queen again and seemed surprised when chants of “f**k the Queen” began coming from the crowd.

On Twitter, one person wrote: “you’re in ireland baby why are you shocked.”

Someone else said: “Gerard Way’s face when everyone starts chanting f**k the queen is my favourite thing wee man did not know his audience at all ahahaha.”

Hopefully next time they’ll brush up on their geography and politics beforehand.

#Dublin#My Chemical Romance#Ireland#Chemical#The Queen Of England#Royal Hospital Kilmainham
