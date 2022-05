10th Mountain Division soldiers from Fort Drum and five Army helicopters were deployed to rescue a kayaker who was in medical distress Wednesday night in St. Lawrence County. St. Lawrence County Emergency Services says it received a 911 call around 8:11 p.m. from a man in his 40s who said he had been kayaking all day on the Raquette River, was exhausted and couldn’t move his legs. While talking to the dispatcher, he started a small fire for warmth.

SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO