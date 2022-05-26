ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

4 Starbucks Locations In Philadelphia Vote In Favor To Form Union

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n7FOK_0fqz6DF900

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The nationwide movement to unionize Starbucks stores has reached Philadelphia. Four locations in the city have voted to join a union.

On Thursday morning, Starbucks baristas, along with Philadelphia city councilmembers announced the successful unionization vote.

Baristas say despite pushback from the company, four Philadelphia locations are now among 92 Starbucks stores to have unionized in the last six months.

“As we asked people whether the union was necessary for our store, people came together and said, ‘Yes.’ We all came together to say, ‘This is something we want.’ And with that confidence, we were able to go to the NLRB and say, ‘We need this,’” Amalia Jade Inkeles, a Starbucks Barista, said.

The locations that unionized are the stores at 1900 Market Street, 600 South 9th Street, 3400 Market, and 3400 Civic Center Boulevard.

The store on Callowhill Street voted against unionizing.

Comments / 3

Related
NorthEast Times

Third Thursday Night Market opens in Mayfair

The first Mayfair Business Improvement District Third Thursday Night Market took place last week at Frankford and Cottman avenues. Ryan Avenue was blocked off to car traffic to make room for a variety of vendors and live music from Philly Heart & Soul, a 10-piece cover band. Future Thursday night...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Three upcoming private fireworks displays in area

There are three upcoming private fireworks displays in the area. The schedule is as follows:. Enter to Win – $100 Gift Card to One of 12 Conshohocken Bars/Restaurants. Enter to win a $100 gift card to one of the 12 Conshohocken and West Conshohocken bars and restaurants participating in the Thursdays in Conshy summer happy hour series. Starting Thursdays, June 2nd, enjoy cocktail, wine, and beer specials across Conshohocken from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
NorthEast Times

Crestlawn American Legion on verge of sale

The Lawncrest Community Association last week heard a proposal for a special assembly license for the former Crestlawn American Legion Post 832, 301 E. Godfrey Ave. (at Newtown Avenue), which is for sale. Post 832 could not survive coronavirus lockdowns, and members are eager to sell the property, and would like to take the monuments with them.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Business
delawarevalleynews.com

Watch Clumsy Thief Burglarize Kensington Popeyes

Some fast food restaurants are open all night. Those that are not, the employees of those places expect that the place of business will be as it was left the night before. That was not the case on May 6, 2022. Philadelphia Police just released video of a bumbling burglar that made off with some cash registers and a whopping $200 in cash.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

12 Killed, More Injured During Memorial Day Weekend in Philadelphia

Léelo en español aquí. Twelve people were shot and killed in Philadelphia over the Memorial Day weekend, pushing the city past 200 homicides before the start of summer. Fifteen people were injured in addition to the 12 killed, in what police said was at least 15 shootings from early Saturday morning until Monday morning across Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unionization#Philadelphia City#Union Movement#Starbucks Locations#Nlrb#Starbucks Barista
billypenn.com

With paddle boats and Philly’s largest outdoor restaurant, Penn’s Landing has become a destination for summer fun

💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. Standing between canopy-covered tables and terraced stone seating, gazing out over blue water as you watch bartenders shake cocktails and families fall on baskets of food, it’s hard to remember you’re in the middle of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Mail

Philly dirt bike rider, 19, is charged with killing skateboarder, 17, he struck while doing wheelies during illegal ride before fleeing the scene

A teenage dirt biker has been charged with the homicide of a 17-year-old skateboarder, after he struck the youth while speeding and doing wheelies on the streets of Philadelphia earlier this month. Surveillance footage of the May 15 collision shows suspect Kevin Rubio, 19, driving the street-illegal bike down Front...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
trentondaily.com

Thomas Edison State University to Distribute Free Food to Trenton Community

Thomas Edison State University’s Division of Community and Government Affairs will distribute free food to Trenton community residents. The Community Food Distribution event will be held on Saturday, June 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kelsey Building, 111 W. State. St., Trenton, N.J. 08608. The event, which is co-sponsored by Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield, will include free food for individuals and families from the Trenton community.
TRENTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Starbucks
MyChesCo

Suspect Threatens Worker With Knife at Wyomissing Walmart

WYOMISSING, PA — A 23-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with Simple Assault, Terroristic Threats, and related charges by the Wyomissing Police Department. Authorities stated that Ashley Muniz came to the Walmart, located at 1135 Berkshire Blvd in Wyomissing, Berks County, Pennsylvania, and threatened an employee with a knife and pepper spray. The suspect is also said to have made threatening phone calls to employees at the store. Criminal charges were filed with the local District Justice office.
phl17.com

Man shot while fighting a man on Market Street

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was shot in West Philadelphia Sunday while he was fighting a man. The incident happened on the 5900 block of Market Street around 6:33 pm. According to police, a 31-year-old man fought with another man along the street. Another man, police say, shot him once in the left leg.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Baby Formula Shipment On Way To Nestle Facility Outside Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) –Nestle is teaming up with the federal government to help ease the baby formula shortage. The U.S. Air Force is flying in another shipment of formula from Germany and it’s expected to arrive at Washington Dulles International Airport Wednesday. The formula will then be taken to Nestle’s facility outside Allentown, Pennsylvania. It will be delivered to hospitals, WIC families, and retailers across the country. This formula is specifically for children who are allergic to cow’s milk.
ALLENTOWN, PA
hopewelltwp.org

COVID-19 Update for May 29, 2022

The CDC Community Level for Mercer County has now moved to High, taking into account hospital admissions and potential for strain on the healthcare system. It’s up to each of us to take sensible precautions to reduce community spread at this time. For more information: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/covid-by-county.html. Everyone ages 2...
HOPEWELL, NJ
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Man Wanted by Pennsylvania State Police in Delaware County

MEDIA, PA — A 43-year-old man from Philadelphia is wanted by the Pennsylvania State Police for failing to comply with requirements under Megan’s Law. Pennsylvania State Police from the Media Station say they continue to search for Michael A. Migliaccio, who has an active arrest warrant dating back to April 9, 2021. Migliaccio is a 43-year-old, white non-Hispanic male from Philadelphia, who is a lifetime Megan’s Law registrant due to a 2005 Rape conviction. On March 23, 2021, it was reported to the Pennsylvania State Police that Migliaccio appeared to be following and watching a 16-year-old female and 18-year-old female in the parking lot of a Delaware County shopping center. Migliaccio is entered into NCIC as a wanted person with full extradition.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
64K+
Followers
20K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy