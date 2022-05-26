4 Starbucks Locations In Philadelphia Vote In Favor To Form Union

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The nationwide movement to unionize Starbucks stores has reached Philadelphia. Four locations in the city have voted to join a union.

On Thursday morning, Starbucks baristas, along with Philadelphia city councilmembers announced the successful unionization vote.

Baristas say despite pushback from the company, four Philadelphia locations are now among 92 Starbucks stores to have unionized in the last six months.

“As we asked people whether the union was necessary for our store, people came together and said, ‘Yes.’ We all came together to say, ‘This is something we want.’ And with that confidence, we were able to go to the NLRB and say, ‘We need this,’” Amalia Jade Inkeles, a Starbucks Barista, said.

The locations that unionized are the stores at 1900 Market Street, 600 South 9th Street, 3400 Market, and 3400 Civic Center Boulevard.

The store on Callowhill Street voted against unionizing.