ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Elvis Andrus leads A's to win with solo homer Tuesday

fantasypros.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOakland Athletics SS Elvis Andrus went 2-for-4 at the plate on Tuesday, hitting a solo homer as well as a game winning...

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

Related
fantasypros.com

Matt Carpenter scores twice in Yankees debut Thursday

Matt Carpenter scored two runs in his first game as a New York Yankee, crossing home plate both times he reached base Thursday despite not recording a hit. Carpenter signed a major league deal with the Yankees Thursday afternoon after being granted the release from his minor league contract with the Texas Rangers he requested last week. Carpenter started as DH and batted 8th and could see more immediate at-bats with the recent injury/illness rash in the Yankee clubhouse. Worth a speculative add with you have the roster spot.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Humberto Castellanos gets knocked around in Arizona loss Thursday

Arizona Diamondbacks SP Humberto Castellanos pitched four innings on Thursday, striking out one, walking one, and allowing 10 hits for six earned runs in the Diamondbacks' 14-1 loss to the Dodgers. Fantasy Impact:. Castellanos has been the worst pitcher in the Diamondbacks rotation so managers should not be fooled by...
PHOENIX, AZ
fantasypros.com

Josh Staumont earns win in Royals comeback Thursday

Josh Staumont pitched a perfect 7th inning, striking out two, to earn the victory in Kansas City's 3-2 win against the Twins on Thursday. Josh Staumont mowed down Minnesota in the bottom of the 7th before the Royals scored three times in the 8th to take the lead. Staumont got back on track after allowing two runs and picking up the loss against these same Twins in his last appearance. Staumont carries a 4.08 ERA and 1.42 WHIP but he has two wins, three saves and 26 strike outs in 17 2/3 innings across 19 appearances this season. If you can absorb the ERA and WHIP, his strikeouts and win/save vulturing ability are worth it in deep leagues.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fantasypros.com

Luis Guillorme goes 3-for-3 leading off on Saturday

Guillorme draws the occasional start but was batting leadoff on Saturday with Brandon Nimmo nursing a sore wrist. He's hardly been known for his bat in his career but he is batting .352 this year with a .451 slugging percentage. He's worth a look in NL-only leagues and would probably get exposed with more playing time, but he is worth keeping on your watch list in case his breakout is real.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
fantasypros.com

Bobby Witt Jr homers, triples and swipes base in loss Friday

Bobby Witt Jr went 3-for-5 with a triple, a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs in Kansas City's 10-7 loss in Minnesota on Friday. Bobby Witt Jr has a four game hitting streak, having hit safely in eight of his last ten games collecting 12 hits in that span. The homer was Witt's sixth of the season and fifth in his last 13 games. The triple was Witt's 3rd of the season, tied for 3rd in the Majors and he also stole his seventh base. The 21-year old rookie has been one of the few fantasy bright spots on Kansas City's roster.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fantasypros.com

Jeremy McNichols signs with Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Thursday that veteran RB Jeremy McNichols has signed with the team. (Atlanta Falcons) McNichols, who most recently played for the Tennessee Titans, is joining his 5th team while entering his 6th NFL season. McNichols has ties to current Falcons HC Arthur Smith who was the Titans offensive coordinator in 2020 while McNichols was a member of that team. McNichols was a 5th-round pick out of Boise State in 2017 and he has been an effective receiving option out of the backfield during his NFL career. McNichols will join a crowded RB room in Atlanta that currently rosters veterans Cordarralle Patterson, Damien Williams, Qadree Ollison, and rookie Tyler Allgeier. It’s unclear how the team's RB rotation might work during the regular season, so this will be a backfield to monitor during training camp, but McNichols isn’t likely to be anything more than a change of pace back or part of a committee at best.
ATLANTA, GA
fantasypros.com

MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Friday (5/27) PREMIUM

It’s a monstrous slate on Friday night. There are 13 games of action, creating a massive player pool to sort through for selections. Further, the pitching options are loaded. Thankfully, there are a few hitter-friendly situations as well. Friday's Starting Pitcher Strategy. On FanDuel, selecting an ace from the...
MLB
fantasypros.com

Two-Start Pitchers: Week 8 (2022 Fantasy Baseball)

Week 8 is almost here! We are seeing numbers stabilize across the league, and offenses are actually starting to look, well, offensive. But as pitchers get more and more stretched out, it’s time to hone in on who can help us from a two-start perspective. We’re going to try...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Elvis Andrus
fantasypros.com

Randy Arozarena singles in otherwise quiet loss to Yankees

Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena went 1-for-3 with a single against the Yankees on Friday evening. He provided one of just two hits recorded by Tampa Bay as they ultimately fell to New York by a score of 2-0. Fantasy Impact:. Arozarena is slashing .259/.306/.412 with four homers, 18 RBI, 11...
MLB
fantasypros.com

Zach Eflin allows seven runs in loss to Mets on Saturday

Zach Eflin allowed seven runs on eight hits and two walks over six innings on Saturday against the Mets. He struck out four and took the loss, falling to 1-4. Eflin wasn't quite as bad as his final line suggests, as he allowed just six hard-hit balls and had a 4.97 FIP and 4.91 xFIP on the day. But for fantasy managers wondering whether his 12-strikeout performance against the Dodgers last time out was real, the short answer is that it wasn't. Eflin generated just eight whiffs in this start and had a 28% CSW rate, which is similar to how he has performed this year other than in his last outing. He's a replacement level fantasy starter who is best suited for NL-only leagues. He will take on the Angels next.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fantasypros.com

Maikel Franco doubles twice, drives in two runs Saturday against Rockies

Nationals 3B Maikel Franco went 2-for-5 in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday, doubling twice, scoring one run, and driving in two runs in the Nationals' 13-7 win over the Rockies. Fantasy Impact:. Franco has gotten hits in just two of his last five games for the Nationals, driving...
DENVER, CO
fantasypros.com

Rafael Devers excels in Game 1 of doubleheader

Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers went 4-for-5 with a double, three singles, and a strikeout during Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles. He followed that up with a lackluster 0-for-4 showing in the next game. Boston ultimately defeated Baltimore by a score of 5-3 in Game 1, then lost 4-2 in Game 2.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Oakland Athletics Ss#A
fantasypros.com

Michael Harris II called up from Double-A by Braves

The Braves have called up top prospect Michael Harris II from Double-A, optioning Travis Demeritte to Triple-A. (Atlanta Braves on Twitter) This move is highly unexpected, as Harris is just 21 years old, played in High-A last year, and has just 43 games in Double-A. Atlanta has struggled mightily in its outfield due to injury or ineffectiveness, and Harris has been a force in Double-A this year with five home runs and 11 steals already. But it seems like a stretch to believe that he'll be able to have immediate success against MLB pitching upon his promotion. Still, he should be added in all formats just in case he's that rare breed that hits the ground running, in light of his potential upside.
ATLANTA, GA
fantasypros.com

Scott Barlow fires two scoreless innings to nail down fifth save Thursday

Scott Barlow pitched two innings, allowing no runs on two hits while striking out two in Kansas City's 3-2 win against the Twins on Thursday. Scott Barlow picked up his fifth save of the season on Thursday, this one of the two-inning variety. Barlow continues to hold down the primary closer role in Kansas City and now has five saves to Josh Staumont's three. Barlow is carrying a 1.71 ERA and has whiffed 19 batters in 21 innings across 18 appearances this season. Barlow biggest negative is the Royals only have 15 wins in 43 games so save opportunities can be hard to come by but he is still the best fantasy option in the KC bullpen.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fantasypros.com

Nick Castellanos scores, drives in a run on Friday against Mets

Castellanos came into the game slashing just .202/.253/.337 in May, so it was good to see him string together two hits. His quality of contact remains down from prior years, though both his xBA and xSLG are far greater than his actual numbers. Castelllanos has been a disappointment this year, without question, but without an obvious reason as to why, fantasy managers have little choice but to hold tight and wait for his turnaround. Absent an injury, it's likely to come at some point soon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasypros.com

Aaron Sanchez struggles on mound Saturday against Rockies

Nationals SP Aaron Sanchez lasted just 3 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs on eight hits while also striking out three, picking up the no-decision in the Nationals' 13-7 win over the Rockies. Fantasy Impact:. Sanchez has allowed four or more runs in three of his last five starts for the...
DENVER, CO
fantasypros.com

Mookie Betts collects three hits in Dodgers win Thursday night

Los Angeles Dodgers RF Mookie Betts went 3-for-5 at the plate on Thursday, hitting two singles along with a double, and walking once in the Dodgers' 14-1 win over the Diamondbacks. Fantasy Impact:. Betts continued his tear on Thursday as he collected three more hits and now has a batting...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fantasypros.com

Dynasty Veteran Sleepers: Quarterbacks (2022 Fantasy Football)

There is a sizeable rift between the sport of football and the game of fantasy football. One cannot deny how closely related the two are, with the vast majority of industry-thought leaders intertwined and locked into the same exact things. Fantasy is still not reality. The most glaring example of this separation is how quarterbacks are dealt with.
SEATTLE, WA
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Category Analysis: Aaron Ashby, Roansy Contreras, William Contreras (2022)

Ok, people. It’s time to get serious. Fantasy sports is no laughing matter and needs to be taken seriously! Just ask Tommy Pham. (I’m sorry, I couldn’t resist.) Jokes aside, with more than a quarter of the season in the books, now is the ideal time to address your team’s needs. It’s deep enough into the season to get a clear picture of what your roster’s lacking and which players should be dropped.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy