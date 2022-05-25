Elvis Andrus leads A's to win with solo homer Tuesday

Zach Eflin allowed seven runs on eight hits and two walks over six innings on Saturday against the Mets. He struck out four and took the loss, falling to 1-4. Eflin wasn't quite as bad as his final line suggests, as he allowed just six hard-hit balls and had a 4.97 FIP and 4.91 xFIP on the day. But for fantasy managers wondering whether his 12-strikeout performance against the Dodgers last time out was real, the short answer is that it wasn't. Eflin generated just eight whiffs in this start and had a 28% CSW rate, which is similar to how he has performed this year other than in his last outing. He's a replacement level fantasy starter who is best suited for NL-only leagues. He will take on the Angels next.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO