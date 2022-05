MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – When officers abandoned the Minneapolis Police Third Precinct on May 28, 2020, three days after George Floyd was murdered, it was set on fire. Two years later, it remains abandoned, burned and barricaded. In a community conversation session held last week, Longfellow neighbors were asked if they’d like to see the Third Precinct rebuilt as another Minneapolis police station. Seventy-five percent of neighbors said no, while 25% said yes. The survey stated that of the 75% of who answered “no,” their reasoning was because it would glorify the history that happened there. Also, they stated it would further perpetuate the PTSD that...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO