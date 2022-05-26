ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House fire in north Spokane leaves one person dead

By Fox 28 Spokane
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE, Wash. – An early morning house fire in north Spokane has left one person dead. Crews responded to a home near West...

The Spokesman-Review, Spokane, Wash. May 27—Spokane (WA) Fire Department crews responded to four fires in five hours early Thursday morning, including one that claimed a life and another that left a home’s resident badly burned. Three fires were reported within half an hour. Fire personnel were called to...
According to a report from KHQ, a fire that erupted in a home in north Spokane, Washington, has killed one person. A cat was also found dead. Spokane Fire Department (SFD) crews responded to the home near West Grace and North Adams at around 3 a.m. Thursday morning. On arrival, they found the home fully engulfed in flames. Approximately 27 firefighters from 11 SFD and Spokane Valley Fire Department companies were on scene to fight the flames.
SPOKANE, Wash. – A stolen vehicle fled from a pursuing Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper onto I-90 near Altamont on Friday evening. There, WSP found the vehicle engulfed in flames, the driver having run from the vehicle and troopers searching for them. Two lanes of westbound traffic were blocked...
POST FALLS, Idaho — Several crashes have been cleared from westbound I-90 near Spokane St. in Post Falls. The Idaho State Police and the Post Falls Police Department responded to the area Friday afternoon saying several cars were involved. Part of westbound I-90 was temporarily closed but has since reopened.   It is not clear if anyone is injured. COPYRIGHT...
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane fire crews are at a house fire on the 2000 block of E. 61st Avenue. Initial reports from the scene say the occupants of the home were not inside when the fire started. The home looks to be badly damaged. Crews are still working to...
On Thursday night, two people suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle wreck in Moses Lake. As per the initial information, the six-vehicle pile-up was reported at 6:24 p.m. on WA-17 and E Wheeler Rd in Grant County. The preliminary investigation showed that a Moses Lake man driving a pickup truck and trailer was traveling northbound on SR-17 with five other drivers stopped at the intersection.
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says they’re investigating a cougar attack in Stevens County Saturday morning, May 28. A 9-year-old girl was attending a camp near Fruitland when she was injured in a cougar attack. WDFW says the girl was transported to a hospital, where she’d receiving treatment. The cougar was killed at the scene.
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — A vehicle that rolled over on eastbound I-90 near Medical Lake has been cleared from the area. The rollover occurred near Thomas Mallen Road. Traffic is now flowing normally. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR...
PULLMAN, Wash. – The Pullman Police Department (PPD) has responded to ten calls involving car prowls across the southeast and northwest hills. PPD said, in a post on Facebook, to deter thieves by keeping doors locked and windows up. “Park in a well-lit area, whenever possible, and remove valuables...
From Stevens County Sheriff’s Office: There is a large communications outage in Stevens County. To our knowledge, the CenturyLink areas of 258, 233, 722, 732, and 935 exchanges are not working correctly. In addition, large areas are experiencing Verizon issue. Do to these issues, you may not be able to contact nine one one or 509-684-2555. Please contact your local fire department members if you are unable to call. The Suncrest area does not appear to be effected. Neither the cause or time of repair is known at this time. Last Updated on May 28 at 12:10 p.m. Stevens County is currently experiencing a 911 outage in the 509-258-xxxx and 509-722-xxxx areas. We are also receiving reports the Verizon system is having difficulties in the Colville area.
SPOKANE, Wash. – In only three and a half minutes, Tyler Barrong’s priceless family heirloom–his 1953 Chevrolet truck–was gone. “It was my great grandfather’s truck originally–it’s been in the family for almost 70 years,” Barrong said. “Lots of my family members have learned to drive on that truck. It’s built my family’s houses. It’s been used for everything in my family.”
