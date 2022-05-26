House fire in north Spokane leaves one person dead

From Stevens County Sheriff’s Office: There is a large communications outage in Stevens County. To our knowledge, the CenturyLink areas of 258, 233, 722, 732, and 935 exchanges are not working correctly. In addition, large areas are experiencing Verizon issue. Do to these issues, you may not be able to contact nine one one or 509-684-2555. Please contact your local fire department members if you are unable to call. The Suncrest area does not appear to be effected. Neither the cause or time of repair is known at this time. Last Updated on May 28 at 12:10 p.m. Stevens County is currently experiencing a 911 outage in the 509-258-xxxx and 509-722-xxxx areas. We are also receiving reports the Verizon system is having difficulties in the Colville area.

STEVENS COUNTY, WA ・ 17 HOURS AGO