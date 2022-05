Purity Ring has announced tour dates with a Los Angeles concert at the Wiltern on Sat, July 23. Additional Purity Ring tour dates include nearby L.A. shows at the Observatory North Park in San Diego (July 21 & 22) and Fox Theatre in Oakland (July 24). Supporting Purity Ring on their tour run will be EKKSTACY. Purity Ring’s North American tour will kick off on May 25 and will wrap up on July 24.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO