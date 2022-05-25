Michigan Man Returns Library Book 40 Years Late

It appears that a middle-aged couple were weary of peddling when they decided to “borrow” a car that was posted for sale along their route. Michigan State troopers are investigating the theft of a stolen vehicle in Homer Township, Wednesday, May 18th. The vehicle was listed for sale at the corner of M-99 and R Drive South. Two suspects, a male, and a female arrived at the location on bicycles, between 5 PM to 7 PM, and asked to take the vehicle for a test drive. They drove off and failed to return. The 2003 Buick Park Avenue was later recovered, after a crash in Hillsdale County. Witnesses observed several people leaving the scene, but Hillsdale County Sheriff Deputies were unable to locate any of the suspects.

HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO