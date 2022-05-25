Testimony begins in child rape trial underway for Walla Walla man Jerry Harris

Students from Walla Walla High School organized a vigil Saturday night, May 28, 2022, at Heritage Square park in memory of the 21 lives lost at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24. Around 100 people participated in singing a hymn, listening to a reading of the victims' names by Mila Petit, 17, a Wa-Hi senior, followed by 10 and a half minutes of silence with 30 seconds dedicated to each victim. After the moment of silence a poem, "Living in the land of the free," was read by the author, Andrés Dankel, 17, a senior at Wa-Hi.

