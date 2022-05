Celebrating the humanistic values of an ancient Indian mystic. A cultural event to commemorate the birth anniversary of Kabir Das, a mystic and social reformer of ancient India, will take place Sunday, 12 June 2022, at Danehy Park, Cambridge. The Kabir Festival 2022 honors the values propagated by Kabir Das, a 15 th century poet, teacher, and social reformer. Kabir’s message of humanism, fraternity, love, harmony and equality resonates today in a world that is in many ways much like his.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO