Springtime is here. The people are back in the parks, which means we are back to using the substandard outhouses at Richfield Woods Park. The park has one outhouse that is out of order near the front baseball fields, and another set of outhouses near the soccer fields and playground. These outhouses are filthy and do not even have locking doors (the locks have been broken for over a year). I think Richfield can do better. The restrooms are difficult to access and below standard, which is especially challenging for older folks who come to see their grandkids play sports. The park is a fun place to take the family and watch sports, but it is time to upgrade the restrooms.

COPLEY TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO