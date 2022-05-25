Rickey Smiley Morning Show Reacts To Texas Elementary School Mass Shooting [WATCH]

An elementary school in Fort Worth, Texas, has reportedly apologized to parents after kids were shown images of AR-15s during a career-day presentation a day after the Uvalde massacre. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram, citing a school employee, reports that a deputy from the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office gave a presentation to students that at some point included photos pulled up on Google Images. One of the images was of a poster titled “A Liberal’s Guide to the Deadly AR-15,” which detailed the different parts of the rifle. Daggett Elementary Principal Kendall Miller subsequently said in a letter to parents that “one of the presentations by a local public safety agency included information that was not age-appropriate.” Miller went on to acknowledge that the presentation was “insensitive” and “not suitable” for students “in light of recent events.” A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told the Star-Telegram the presentation did not feature AR-15s but provided no further information.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO