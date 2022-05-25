ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Reacts To Texas Elementary School Mass Shooting [WATCH]

By India Monee', Justin Thomas
myhoustonmajic.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith everyone on the show being some type of parent figure, today was hard. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show crew spoke on the school shooting that...

myhoustonmajic.com

CBS DFW

Texas DPS Director: Students and teachers called 911 while police waited

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas DPS Director made no bones about it. He said officers at the scene made the wrong decision by not going into the classroom.Steven McCraw said, "The scene commander considered it a barricaded subject and that at the time there were no more children at risk. Obviously, based upon the information we have there were children in that classroom that were at risk."Simply put, McCraw said the incident command officer did not believe there was still an active shooter situation.He said officers though they were only dealing with a barricaded gunman.McCraw also said that within...
TEXAS STATE
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KCBD

Man shoots himself after taking gun on Texas elementary school campus, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas (Gray News) – Police say a man accidentally shot himself while carrying a gun onto a Texas elementary school campus. According to the Arlington Police Department, the school went on a brief lockdown while officers investigated but didn’t believe there was any malicious intent on the parent’s part or any threat to the school.
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

13-year-old fatally shot in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - A 13-year-old was killed in a shooting Saturday morning in Fort Worth. The shooting happened just after 11:30 a.m., in the 6000 block of Stoneybrook Drive. Responding officers found a male juvenile who had been shot in his upper body. The victim was taken to a...
FORT WORTH, TX
Person
Rickey Smiley
News Channel 25

Grandfather of school shooter mentions unawareness of Ramos' intentions

UVALDE, Texas — The grandfather of Salvador Ramos- the 18-year-old suspect of the Texas Elementary School Shooting in which 19- children and two teachers were killed spoke to reporters Wednesday. Rolando Reyes, Ramos' grandfather, said he was not aware his grandson owned firearms. "I wasn’t expecting it. Maybe if…...
UVALDE, TX
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man allegedly carried a gun onto a Texas elementary campus, accidentally shot himself in the foot

ARLINGTON, Texas — A man allegedly carried a gun onto a Texas elementary school campus Thursday and accidentally shot himself in the foot, police say. KXAS says a man allegedly walked onto an Arlington elementary school campus Thursday morning, injuring himself when the gun was accidentally discharged. They say it happened when he went to adjust his pants and he accidentally hit the trigger on a gun in his waistband.
ARLINGTON, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas parent brings gun to school, accidentally shoots self

ARLINGTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A parent in Texas accidentally shot himself in the leg after bringing a concealed weapon onto campus. According to the Arlington Police Department, a parent with a concealed weapon went to Duff Elementary School. While on campus, the man’s gun accidentally went off, striking him in the leg. The father was […]
ARLINGTON, TX
#Elementary School#School Shooting#Violent Crime
Daily Beast

Texas School Sorry for Showing Kids Images of AR-15s Day After Uvalde Massacre

An elementary school in Fort Worth, Texas, has reportedly apologized to parents after kids were shown images of AR-15s during a career-day presentation a day after the Uvalde massacre. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram, citing a school employee, reports that a deputy from the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office gave a presentation to students that at some point included photos pulled up on Google Images. One of the images was of a poster titled “A Liberal’s Guide to the Deadly AR-15,” which detailed the different parts of the rifle. Daggett Elementary Principal Kendall Miller subsequently said in a letter to parents that “one of the presentations by a local public safety agency included information that was not age-appropriate.” Miller went on to acknowledge that the presentation was “insensitive” and “not suitable” for students “in light of recent events.” A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told the Star-Telegram the presentation did not feature AR-15s but provided no further information.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Anger, confusion grow over police response to Texas school shooting

Uvalde, Texas —  It was 11:28 a.m. when the Ford pickup slammed into a ditch behind the low-slung Texas school and the driver jumped out carrying an AR-15-style rifle.Twelve minutes after that, authorities say, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos was in the hallways of Robb Elementary School. Soon he entered a fourth-grade classroom. And there, he killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers in a still-unexplained spasm of violence. At 12:58 p.m., law enforcement radio chatter said the gunman had been killed and the siege was over. What happened in those 90 minutes, in a working-class neighborhood near the edge of the little...
UVALDE, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFAA

Officer finds student with gun on middle school campus, says Fort Worth PD

FORT WORTH, Texas — A police officer at a middle school had to detain a student after they were found with a firearm on campus, according to Fort Worth police. The department said an officer from their School Initiative Unit was on duty at W. A. Meacham Middle School on Wednesday. At around 4 p.m., he was notified about a student who possibly had a gun.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker on Uvalde: ‘We Must be Better'

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker wrote a Medium post Saturday addressing Tuesday's school shooting in Uvalde that left 19 kids and two teachers dead. Mayor Parker attended her fifth-grade son's graduation this week, stating she could not help but think about the families in Uvalde who are currently processing the loss of their children.
FORT WORTH, TX

