No one said anything about inflation when BILLIONS and more have been sent to help people in other countries. No one said anything when giant money making corporations were bailed out. This country has a problem helping citizens who are in need.
Whether we agree with canceling student loans or not. Biden did say as one of his campaign promises that he would cancel student loan debt. In all this time he hasn't done it. I don't want a President that doesn't keep his promises
Not my problem. These students chose to go to college, they were also aware of said costs. Just what seniors need is to pay off some 20 something year old debt. Let them get a job, get two jobs. The education will mean more if they had to work for it and not have government hand it to them. Sounds kind of like socialist government.
Related
Here's Who Can't Get Their Student Loans Canceled
Student Loan Forgiveness: Eligibility Could Be Blocked If You Did This
Student Loan Forgiveness: Don’t Be Caught Off Guard When Application Goes Live in October — How To Prepare
These Student Loans No Longer Qualify For Forgiveness — Is Yours One?
Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now
Pence on whether he'd vote for Trump in 2024: 'There might be somebody else I'd prefer more'
Prices are set to fall for homes, cars, and furniture. It's a sign the Fed may not need to risk a recession that punishes job seekers.
How to Prepare for a Recession—Three Things You Should Do Right Now
One week until Americans get direct payments worth up to $1,657 – your birthday will decide when you get the money
How Do I Find Out If My Student Loans Will Be Forgiven?
Where is the housing market headed in 2023? Here are the predictions
New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit accounts
Student loan relief applications are live. But it could take a long time for borrowers to receive forgiveness.
8M Student Loan Borrowers Get Debt Relief Automatically: How It Works
Why you should apply for Biden's student-loan forgiveness before mid-November
Parents Can Now File for Student Loan Debt Relief, Too
How to Apply for Student Loan Forgiveness and When the Application Will Open
These two types of student loans aren't eligible for forgiveness, new guidance says
It is 'unconscionable' that a major student-loan company would be involved in lawsuits that would 'rob millions' of borrowers of Biden's debt cancellation, a Democratic lawmaker says. She wants answers.
President Biden signs bill allowing divorced couples to sever joint consolidation student loans
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 34