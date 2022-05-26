ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No one said anything about inflation when BILLIONS and more have been sent to help people in other countries. No one said anything when giant money making corporations were bailed out. This country has a problem helping citizens who are in need.

Kim Lummus
05-26

Whether we agree with canceling student loans or not. Biden did say as one of his campaign promises that he would cancel student loan debt. In all this time he hasn't done it. I don't want a President that doesn't keep his promises

Kathy Noble
05-26

Not my problem. These students chose to go to college, they were also aware of said costs. Just what seniors need is to pay off some 20 something year old debt. Let them get a job, get two jobs. The education will mean more if they had to work for it and not have government hand it to them. Sounds kind of like socialist government.

