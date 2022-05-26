ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Prices on almost everything at the grocery store are up - except rotisserie chicken. Here's why

By Nathaniel Meyersohn
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At the grocery store, shoppers have seen food prices increase at their fastest pace in decades. Yet the price of one hot, juicy, spit-roasted favorite hasn't budged at several top chains: rotisserie...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Big Change Costco Just Made To Its Membership Benefits

Buying a Costco membership can change your shopping game, especially if you frequent big box stores like most Americans. According to the company's website, anyone with a Costco membership can score savings and earn rewards on their purchases, and the card allows for full refunds if a shopper isn't happy with a particular purchase. These perks only mark the tip of the iceberg, though. Real Simple found that members can also take advantage of programs that refill their inkjet printer cartridges, offer discounts on gift cards, let you purchase books signed by their authors, and even let you take advantage of Costco's travel agency.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Prices#Inflation#Rotisserie Chicken#Food Marketing#Wholesale Club#Giant Eagle
hunker.com

Costco Is Getting Rid of a Beloved Member Perk

When we saw that Costco got rid of another member perk, we assumed it had something to do with the brand's COVID-19 policies. After all, Costco just did away with its special pandemic hours. However, this time around, the company has one of its beloved member benefits on the chopping block: the Costco mortgage program.
RETAIL
Real Simple

How to Store Bananas So They Don't Turn Brown

Bananas are the potassium-packed, portable fruit we all know and love, but they can be a bit of a nuisance. They can bruise or ripen too quickly or not ripen quickly enough; like avocados, bananas are on their own timeline and we're just along for the ride. With that said, there are ways to store bananas in order to have some control over their ripening process and keep them fresh and delicious for longer periods of time. Keep reading for tips on how to store bananas.
AGRICULTURE
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts

This story has been updated since it was originally published on 9/7/2017. Getting settled at a restaurant can be a mad rush sometimes. It’s easy to just blurt out a drink order without thinking when your waiter doesn’t give you much time to decide. Some drinks are definitely better (and healthier) choices for you, but you may be skipping over them time and time again. As it turns out, your one go-to drink order may also be doing you serious harm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Publix
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
BobVila

Lowe’s Is Giving Away Free DeWalt Batteries—Here’s How To Get One

Buying brand new DeWalt power tools can get very expensive very fast. Not only do many of the tools themselves cost upwards of $200, but then you have to add on the price of the batteries, which can run you up another $100 or so. To help you save money, right now at Lowe’s, you can get a free DeWalt battery—that’s a value of $169!—when you purchase a DeWalt power tool.
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Shoppers Love Costco's Newest Dessert So Much, They're Buying Several Bags at a Time

Click here to read the full article. Shopping at Costco is a full blown experience. The smell of the warehouse. The spacious, flatbed carts. The pallets upon pallets filled with fairly priced items in bulk. You can buy just about anything with a membership at Costco — an engagement ring, groceries, the newest iPhone, appliances. But right now, Costco shoppers are freaking out over this new delicious, one-of-a-kind snack: Kirkland Signature Thin & Crispy Chocolate Chip Cookies. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Costco_doesitagain (@costco_doesitagain) Costco fan account @Costco_doesitagain spotted the Kirkland Signature label’s cookies, in all of...
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
Popculture

52 Candy Products Just Got Recalled

The Wyoming company Queen Bee LLC voluntarily recalled dozens of candy products sold in the past year. The recall covers honey caramel candy products and chocolates that may contain undeclared allergens like milk and tree nuts. People with allergies or sensitivity to tree nuts and dairy could have severe or life-threatening reactions if they consume the candies.
ECONOMY
CNBC

How to get a free pair of Nike sneakers and other life hacks

Reading the fine print or understanding available offers means you could be saving money or taking advantage of refunds or freebies that you might not have otherwise known about, like a brand-new pair of Nike sneakers. That's the kind of attention to detail that can lead to some surprising upsides,...
APPAREL
1440 WROK

JCPenney To Buy Kohl’s, Including All 66 Illinois Stores

Other than most of my family members, I can't think of a single thing in my life that I wouldn't happily take $8.6 billion for. If we're really being honest here, I'd probably be willing to take half than amount. It seems that when Kohl's, at the urging of some...
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy