Does TikTok’s ‘pomegranate pump’ actually work? The answer may surprise you.

There is no shortage of hacks and pre-workout supplements for gym-goers aiming to achieve the sought-after “muscle pump.”

Social media, particularly the #FitTok and #GymTok hashtags on TikTok , is ripe with recommendations.

What we commonly refer to as “the muscle pump” is technically known as cellular swelling. During intense exercise there is an excess of blood and fluid flooding the muscle through a process known as vasodilation. This surplus of blood gives us that increase in muscle size.

My fellow gym-goers recently referred me to a trend that I found particularly interesting and worth investigating: the pomegranate pump. Some TikTok accounts with high numbers of followers promote eating fresh pomegranate before strength-training at the gym as way to enhance the pump. Does it actually work?

Pomegranate: Superfruit galore

Pomegranates are rich in antioxidants. They consist of an inedible bright red exterior and an inner core packed with crunchy pink seeds called arils.

Some studies suggest it is these seeds that pack the punch pomegranates are known for. They may also reduce arteriosclerosis, or plaque buildup, in the arteries.

Here's where it gets interesting. Pomegranates also contain nitrates which are converted to nitric oxide when consumed via a very complex pathway called the enterosalivary nitrate-nitrite-nitric oxide (NO) pathway.

Let me break down the key steps in this process:

Nitrate-rich pomegranate is eaten and absorbed in the upper GI tract Circulating nitrate is uptaken by the salivary glands and excreted in the saliva Nitrate is converted to nitrite by mouth bacteria Nitrite is swallowed and converted to nitric oxide in the stomach Additional nitrite enters the systemic circulation where it is converted to NO in the blood and tissue

And this is the key step: NO is instrumental in promoting vasodilation and blood flow – key factors for a muscle pump as mentioned above.

Nitric oxide: Pomegranate's secret exposed

We can draw a straight line connecting the effects of nitrate-rich pomegranate to the muscle pump. The key is NO; it relaxes the smooth muscles of blood vessels, which causes vasodilation and increased blood flow. In addition, the enhanced oxygen delivery to hard-working muscles from the increased blood flow has also been shown to boost cardiovascular performance in athletes.

Pomegranate is just one of many sources of dietary nitrates. Others are:

Green leafy vegetables (arugula, kale, lettuce, spinach)

Beetroot (red beets)

Bok choy

Radishes

How much pomegranate do I need?

So how much pomegranate do you need before your workout? I found various recommendations in my research. About 6-8 ounces of pomegranate juice - or about 1 cup of seeds - seems to be the consensus. Personally, I mix pomegranate juice with 12-16 ounces of sparkling water.

Aim to consume the pomegranate about 30 minutes before working out.

The other benefit of pomegranate is that on a calorie-per-calorie basis, it provides a lot of benefits compared to other fruit options.

Bottom line: Pomegranate is a healthy, natural way to enhance both your muscle pump and cardiovascular performance prior to working out.

Michael Daignault, MD, is a board-certified ER doctor in Los Angeles. He studied Global Health at Georgetown University and has a Medical Degree from Ben-Gurion University. He completed his residency training in emergency medicine at Lincoln Medical Center in the South Bronx. He is also a former United States Peace Corps Volunteer. Find him on Instagram @dr.daignault

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Does TikTok’s ‘pomegranate pump’ actually work? The answer may surprise you.