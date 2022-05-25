ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Dells, WI

Travel Back To 1975 With A Look Inside Wisconsin Dells’ Storybook Gardens

By JB Love
97zokonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUp until 2010, families made Storybook Gardens part of their adventure in Wisconsin Dells. The attraction opened in 1956 and was described by Only In Your State as "a convenient escape from the bustling atmosphere of the rapidly expanding Wisconsin Dells." Like many of the attractions in the Dells,...

97zokonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

22 Top Things to Do in Wisconsin Dells

Located about 55 miles north of Madison, the city of Wisconsin Dells is known as the "Waterpark Capital of the World," but visitors will find a bevy of other attractions to occupy their time, from boat tours of the scenic Wisconsin River to historical landmarks and museums. The term "dells" is derived from the name that 18th-century French explorers gave the area on the earliest maps; it refers to the unique gorges with rock formations sculpted by glacial meltwater that can only be found in a handful of places in the world – one of which is along the Wisconsin River.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
State
Wisconsin State
City
Wisconsin Dells, WI
Wisconsin Dells, WI
Lifestyle
visitoshkosh.com

Experience Oshkosh Waterways with Cruisin’ Tikis

Have you seen the tiki boat cruisin around Oshkosh waters yet? Joe and Tammy, Oshkosh locals, will be the first to bring Cruisin' Tikis to Wisconsin. They founded this fantastic family-owned business to highlight Oshkosh and all of its beauty! Hop aboard Cruisin’ Tiki with a few friends along with a U.S. Coast Guard trained and certified Captain!
OSHKOSH, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dells#Storybook Gardens
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Harley-Davidson Honor Ride for Memorial Day

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - Memorial Day celebrations are officially underway – kicking off with a special motorcycle ride out of Oconomowoc. Wisconsin Harley-Davidson is honoring veterans. "This weekend is really about remembering those who have fallen for our country," said Theo Williams. Williams bravely served from 1990-1996. On Saturday, he...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
whby.com

Made in Wisconsin: Rowe Pottery

Rowe Pottery has been handcrafting pottery in Cambridge, Wisconsin for nearly 50 years! As they write on their website, “What began as a small scale pottery store has evolved into a pure artisan studio and manufacturing facility handcrafting functional pottery for the home.”. We’re joined by Bev Semmann, Owner...
CAMBRIDGE, WI
StatelineKids

Pick Your Own Berries at These Stateline Farms

We’re lucky to have several great berry picking farms in the Rockford area offering a bunch of different fruit options. Throughout the spring, summer and early fall different items become ready to pick. Berry season tends to be short with each berry only hanging around for a few weeks....
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
thebrillionnews.com

Sundae on the Farm canceled for '22

The Calumet County Dairy Promotion Committee has announced that the annual Calumet County “Sundae” on a Dairy Farm will not be held in 2022 due to a scheduling conflict. The annual “Sundae” event will return in 2023. Shiloh Dairy LLC in Brillion will host the 36th...
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
spmetrowire.com

Heritage Days returns with pig roast, live music

Heritage Days is coming back to Plover, and this time, the event is bigger than ever and just in time for Father’s Day. Following a two-year COVID hiatus, the Portage Co. Historical Society is bringing one of its biggest fundraising events back to Heritage Park at the corner of Willow Dr. and Washing Ave. in Plover.
PLOVER, WI
wiproud.com

Is a front license plate required in Wisconsin?

(WFRV) – As people hit the roads for Memorial Day weekend, motorists may see a few vehicles with no front license plate attached. Is that allowed in Wisconsin?. If two license plates are issued by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), state law requires both plates be attached to the vehicle. One must be on the front and the other on the rear.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Newsmakers, May 27, 2022

As the warmer weather leads to summer, this week’s “Newsmakers” show features several area communities about to kick-off their annual concerts in the park series. Host Ezra Wall speaks with the Co-founder of Moon Tunes La Crosse, as they announce 10 years since the first series began at Riverside Park. We then hear from Sparta Chamber’s Executive Director about what to expect at this year’s “Concerts in the Park" downtown, and organizers with Vernon County’s “Music in the Park” series, which begins Wednesday, June 1 at Sidie Hollow Park. That series also includes concerts at Esofea Park, and organizers mention other outdoor concerts planned for this summer in Viroqua.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

International Training For Wisconsin Fighter Pilots

Approximately 150 Airmen assigned to the 115th Fighter Wing in Madison, Wisconsin participated in joint-international training at Naval Air Station Key West. Throughout the two-week training, which concluded May 18, Wisconsin Air National Guardsmen and their active duty counterparts worked side-by-side with members of the U.S. Navy, Arizona Air National Guard and the Royal Netherlands Air Force. “Anytime we are able to pick up, go somewhere and execute the mission in a joint-combined environment is always great for everyone,” said Lt. Col. Zachary Griswold, an F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot and the officer in-charge for the 115th Fighter Wing. Due to NAS Key West’s unique location, airspace and ability to host a wide array of different airframes, the 115th Fighter Wing was able to engage in training that can’t be replicated at Volk Field Air National Guard Base or other local training facilities. “With Key West’s training ranges being located primarily over water, a lot of the altitude and speed restrictions we have when flying in Wisconsin are removed,” said Maj. Victor McCoy, an F-16 pilot with the 115th Fighter Wing. “It’s pretty awesome when we get the chance to fly supersonic and train to the maximum capabilities of the jet.”
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy