OG Nashville (top) and The Club (bottom) SandwichesPhoto Courtesy of Shanelle Highsmith. Fried chicken sandwiches are the rave, and even more so since the Popeyes uproar. You can find new spots cooking up these spicy handhelds continuously emerging in the DMV (DC, Maryland, and Virginia) region, but they are mostly found in more urban neighborhoods and cities. However, Roaming Roosters has taken the leap and ventured into the suburbs, including the suburb of Burke, VA. They opened the doors to their brick and mortar in Burke, VA in April 2022.

BURKE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO