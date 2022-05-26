ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chincoteague Island, VA

The Foodie Travel Guide to Chincoteague: Where to Eat, Drink, and Stay

By Nevin Martell
Washingtonian.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe slender island of Chincoteague on Virginia’s Eastern Shore made a name for itself with its storied wild horses, but it offers a relaxed ocean getaway for diners looking to revel in summertime harvests, the Atlantic’s freshest catches, and sugary boardwalk indulgences. Drive through or walk up...

www.washingtonian.com

Comments / 0

northernvirginiamag.com

Doughnut Ice Cream Sandwiches and Crabmeat Bloody Marys: Where to Eat, Stay, and Play in Ocean City, Md.

The wide swath of sand that stretches along Maryland’s Atlantic coastline remains mostly undeveloped and dotted with tiny villages, with one exception: Ocean City. Its evolution from sleepy beach town to bustling metropolis began a century ago, after Ocean City’s Boardwalk was built in 1900. Once those cedar boards were erected, amusement parks and souvenir stores set up shop. The festive feeling of the place began to attract visitors, and ever since, generations of vacationers have made a trip to Ocean City their enduring summer tradition.
OCEAN CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Tourists Pour Onto Ocean City Boardwalk Despite Gloomy Weather To Kick Off Summer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Because of a stretch of gloomy weather, Ocean City is waiting until Monday to hold its annual kick-off to summer celebration and Memorial Day ceremony, but that’s not stopping thousands of people from heading to the resort town for the unofficial start to summer. The sights and sounds of summer are starting to fill the air in Ocean City, Maryland, and visitors are ready for the unofficial start of summer: Memorial Day weekend. “I think it’s the best, it’s the best,” one tourist said. From french fries to boardwalk games, families are flocking to the resort town for fun in...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Long Weekends begin at Brunch!

Join us on this Beautiful Memorial Day Weekend for Sizzlin’ Breakfast Skillets, Scrapple Cheesesteaks, thirst-quenching Cocktails, Sparkling Mimosas, assorted lunch favorites plus the most stunning waterfront views around… life is good! We proudly serve Lewes Coffee! 🥰🥂☀️🍳
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Rising Sun Lodge barbecue dinners begin June 11

Rising Sun Lodge #4 will begin offering its delicious barbecue chicken and fish dinners from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until sold out Saturday, June 11, at 516 Chestnut St., Milton. Proceeds support scholarships. Dinners will also be available Saturdays, July 9, Aug. 13 and Sept. 10. For advance...
MILTON, DE
northernvirginiamag.com

Why Chestertown and Rock Hall Have Become a Destination for Romantic Sailing Adventures

Most visitors come to luxuriate in the romantic history of Chestertown and its sister village, Rock Hall, but the real attraction is getting out on the water. To get to this peninsula on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, drive across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, and then head north past cornfields and stunning water views. Once you’ve arrived, it’s time to feast on freshly caught seafood, browse antiques shops, and stay at dreamy waterfront inns.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
Cape Gazette

Fish weren’t biting, but a good time was had

On May 23, I departed Ocean City, Md., on the Angler head boat at 8 a.m. along with a full complement of other fishermen, all looking forward to coolers full of fat sea bass. Capt. Chris had called Sunday evening to say he was leaving two hours later to avoid the strong winds in the forecast for the early morning. I don’t know what the winds were like at 6 a.m., but they were right brisk at 8.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Waterfront Bliss Rental on Rehoboth Bay!!

This property will not disappoint you! Located in a quaint community on the Rehoboth Bay, enjoy the patio, dock, water, and easy access to shopping and dining without the hassle of traffic. The house features an updated kitchen, renovated bathrooms, 4 seasons room, and more! All for a special seasonal rate of approximately $3,400 per week.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Exclusive Silver Lake Area Rental in Rehoboth Beach!

Lovely home with 3 floors, 6 bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths which sleeps 12! This lovely home has plenty of open areas for the whole family along with a private pool in the backyard. Enjoy a large open kitchen space and spacious dining room. Just short five block walk through a beautiful park to beach, or take a short walk over turtle bridge on the back side of school. This walk will lead you to Silver Lake.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware Memorial Day dune crossing closures

Multiple vehicle and pedestrian beach access points will be closed during Memorial Day weekend, DNREC announced Thursday. The drive-on and walk-on crossings sustained damage during a May 8 nor’easter. Unsafe drop-offs along the dunes where the crossings meet the beach necessitated the closures. Very little beach is available for drive-on surf fishing, even during low tide at the closed locations, ... Read More
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WTOP

Delmarva beaches hoping for another record-breaking year

This is part of WTOP’s coverage of the Delmarva beaches leading into the summer season. It might not look like it yet, but summer unofficially begins this weekend. For those visiting the Delmarva beaches, they can’t wait for it to arrive. “Last year we ended up having the...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Ocean City Today

OP water taxi service begins after Memorial Day weekend

(May 27, 2022) Starting on Tuesday, May 31, Ocean Pines residents can take advantage of a new water taxi service carrying passengers between Ocean Pines and Ocean City. Thanks to a collaboration with OC Bay Hopper, riders can leave from the Ocean Pines Yacht Club to one of three stops in Ocean City: 118th Street, 48th Street, and the West Ocean City Harbor.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

NEW LISTING~28459 JOHNSON LANE~WHITE HORSE FARM~HARBESON

28459 Johnson Lane, Harbeson, DE 19951 ~ White Horse Farm ~ Beautiful tranquil setting in a private community! This 3-Bedrom, 2-1/2 Bath home sits on almost 5 acres of land, half of which is cleared. Use your imagination for all the possibilities, especially if you like seclusion. The living room and dining room feature hardwood floors. Large primary bedroom with attached primary bath with walk-in closet. Call today for a showing!
HARBESON, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Lewes, Beach Bus service launched

This week, DART marked the opening of a Lewes transit service and seasonal beach bus service. The new Lewes Line bus service pilot program aims to reduce traffic and parking congestion in the town. The service is operated by the City of Lewes and will run seven days a week...
LEWES, DE
The Dispatch

Ocean City Inlet Sculpture Restoration Underway

OCEAN CITY — The restoration of the Native-American sculpture, which has stood sentinel at the Inlet for over four decades, got underway in earnest this week by the original artist who created it. Artist Peter Toth presented the Native-American sculpture perched near the entrance to the Inlet lot at...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

JUST SOLD!! End-Unit Villa, Bishop’s Landing

Welcome to Bishops Landing-Resort Style Living! This Coastal Inspired End Unit Villa offers one level living at its best with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, laundry room, great room, granite countertops, tile floors, rear patio with electric retractable awning , 2 car garage with 2 additional driveway parking spaces, & first floor laundry. This bright “end-unit” Villa is only 1 of 10 in the community, and rarely offered for sale. The community amenities include a magnificent 10,000. square foot clubhouse with yoga room, world class fitness center, activity coordinator, multiple community pools to include an Olympic-size swimming & kiddie pool, cabana with outdoor fireplace, beach shuttle to Bethany Beach, 2 dog parks, walking & jogging trails, stocked ponds for catch and release fishing, cooking and barbeque areas, & tennis/pickleball courts. HOA Fee covers the amenities, grass cutting, irrigation(water & maintenance), & garbage. The picture-perfect, year-round lifestyle or seasonal retreat can be yours if you act quickly.
MILLVILLE, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes beaches will be guarded this summer

Visitors to Lewes Beach will see a familiar sight this Memorial Day weekend, but it’s one they were not expecting to see just days ago. Lewes has hired Strohm Edwards, head coach of the Makos Swim Club, to be its new lifeguard captain. The city will now be able to employ a full force of lifeguards for the holiday weekend, and should be able to recruit the 10 to 12 guards necessary for a full patrol. That seemed impossible just a few weeks ago. The situation became so dire that the decision was made to leave beaches unguarded this summer, rather than risk guarding the beaches with a skeleton patrol.
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

DE bag ban expansion starts July 1

DELAWARE – Starting July 1st, Delaware is expanding it’s plastic bag ban law. The expansion means that means you will no longer be able use plastic film carryout bags, which are essentially a thicker plastic bag. The new law also expands the ban to all retail stores in the first state.
DELAWARE STATE

