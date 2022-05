Click here to read the full article. The Uvalde gunman reportedly shared three messages on Facebook before shooting his grandmother in the face and then killing 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said at a press conference Wednesday, May 25. Abbott said the messages were, at this time, the “only information that was known in advance” about the shooting. Approximately 30 minutes before Salvador Ramos reached Robb Elementary, according to Abbott, he shared a message that effectively read, “I’m going to shoot my grandmother.” The second message stated, “I shot my grandmother.” And the third...

UVALDE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO