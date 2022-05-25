National speech language and hearing association receives 2022 Class Gift

The Patrick Mell Scholarship was established to honor the late Patrick Mell, Chancellor of the University of Georgia, from 1878 until 1888. The scholarship recognizes students who are members of fraternity chapters belonging to the University’s Interfraternity Council or associated with the National Pan-Hellenic Council or North American Interfraternity Conference. Recipients of the scholarship are juniors or seniors who have a demonstrated record of contributions and leadership in their fraternity chapters, the Greek community, and on campus. Recipients of the scholarship are known as “Mell Scholars” in honor of Mell’s insight and recognition that the goals of fraternities like brotherhood, character development, and leadership development should be promoted among the student body. One of Mell’s first actions as Chancellor was to repeal the anti-fraternity rule and allow students to join Greek-lettered organizations.

