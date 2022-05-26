Willie Wilson gas giveaway: Chicago mayoral candidate giving away discounts for seniors
Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson will be picking up the tab for some gasoline Thursday. Seniors will get discounts at 15 gas stations in the city and suburbs. Cars have been seen lining up at some stations as early as 5 a.m. SEE MORE: Willie Wilson hosts gas giveaway for 3rd time in Chicago, suburbs He said 15 stations will lower their prices to $2 a gallon. On Wednesday, Wilson partnered with 29 grocery stores to hand out $25 gift cards to customers. The gas giveaway begins at 7 a.m. Thursday at these locations:
Comments / 1