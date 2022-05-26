Gunman’s final 90 minutes fuel questions

UVALDE, Texas (WJW/AP) – Details about a deadly mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas continue to emerge.

A gunman stormed into Robb Elementary Tuesday and killed 19 children and two teachers. It was the United States’ deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade. Law enforcement officers killed the shooter. He was identified as a local 18-year-old who had shot and wounded his grandmother and spelled out his violent plans in online messages shortly before the massacre.

LIVE UPDATES

10 p.m.

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Texas authorities say the gunman who massacred 21 people at an elementary school was in the building for over an hour before he was killed by law enforcement officers. The amount of time that elapsed has stirred anger and questions among family members, who demanded to know why authorities did not storm the place and put a stop to the rampage more quickly. Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Travis Considine said 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered Robb Elementary School and began his rampage at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday. A Border Patrol tactical unit began trying to get inside the building an hour later, and at 12:58 p.m., radio chatter noted he was dead.

8:05 p.m.

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The father of a child killed by a shooting rampage at a Texas elementary school says police were slow to move in and were unprepared.

Javier Cazares is the father of fourth-grader Jacklyn Cazares, one of 19 youngsters who died along with two teachers in a classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Cazares says he raced to school when he heard about the shooting and arrived while police were still massed outside the building. Cazares says he was upset that police weren’t charging and raised to idea of going inside himself with several others.

6:45 p.m.

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — State police say the suspect in the Texas shooting had no criminal record or known mental illness that could have signaled he was capable of gunning down 19 children and two adults. But there were warning signs. The shooting was presaged by scattered, often cryptic warnings that disturbed classmates and neighbors. Salvador Ramos lashed out on social media, posting of trouble with his mother and photographs of his newly acquired rifles. And there were outbursts and fights with classmates, as well as online exchanges with teenage strangers thousands of miles away, hinting at a desire to hurt and kill.

5:50 p.m.:

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Jacklyn Cazares hadn’t yet reached her 10th birthday, but her father described her as a tough-minded “firecracker” always looking to help people in need. Jacklyn and her second cousin, Annabelle Rodriguez, were especially tight with three other classmates at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Now, Javier Cazares says, “they are all gone.” The girls were among 19 students killed Tuesday when an 18-year-old gunman barricaded himself in a fourth-grade classroom Tuesday at the school in the southwestern Texas town and began to kill. Their families can only cling to memories, and each other.

Crosses with the names of Tuesday’s shooting victims are placed outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

4:45 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday to console families and honor victims of Tuesday’s mass school shooting in which 19 children and two teachers were killed. The White House says the Bidens will “grieve with the community that lost twenty-one lives in the horrific” shooting at Robb Elementary School. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president would meet with the community leaders, religious leaders and victims’ families. Jean-Pierre, the parent of an elementary school student, delivered an impassioned plea at the White House for lawmakers to come together to address gun violence.

3 p.m.

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A Texas law enforcement official says the 18-year-old gunman who slaughtered 21 people at an elementary school entered the building “unobstructed” through a door that was apparently unlocked.

Victor Escalon, a regional director at the Texas Department of Public Safety, said Thursday that Salvador Ramos did not initially encounter any law enforcement officers when he entered Robb Elementary School on Tuesday and opened fire, killing 19 children and two teachers.

1:55 p.m.

(WJW) — Authorities will give an update on the Texas school shooting at 2 p.m. Thursday. We will stream this presser live above.

1:15 p.m.

Police in Stow say they are adding extra presence at schools to offer “extra reassurance” to kids and their guardians.

They say they added extra security after Sandy Hook in December 2012 that is still in place.

“We share in the heartbreak of what one person can do to shake our confidence,” they wrote in a Facebook post .

12:15 p.m.

Students at Bay High School planned a walk-out they say is in support of student safety and “against government inaction.”

“The tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX, is something that we must work to ensure never happens again. We will seek to share our concern and spread our collective voice in support of the people tragically affected at Robb Elementary and every other school that has had to suffer through a similar, terrible incident,” the students wrote in a press release.

FOX 8 photo

FOX 8 photo



“We must stand against these horrific actions. It is time for our politicians to take action against gun violence.”

11:45 a.m.

Cleveland Heights will hold a candlelight vigil honoring the victims of the shooting at the Coventry Peace Campus at 2843 Washington Blvd. on Thursday from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

11:15 a.m.

Medical assistant Angel Garza rushed to Robb Elementary School soon after a gunman opened fire on a classroom of grade-schoolers and immediately found a girl covered in blood among the terrified children streaming out of the building. The girl told Garza, “I’m not hurt. He shot my best friend. She’s not breathing. She was just trying to call the cops.” Her friend was Amerie Jo Garza — Angel Garza’s stepdaughter. Amerie was among 19 children who died, along with two teachers.

This undated handout photo provided by Siria Arizmendi shows her niece, Eliahna García, 10. García is among those killed in Tuesday, May 24, 2022, shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. (Siria Arizmendi via AP)

This March 2022 photo provided by Manny Renfro shows his grandson, Uziyah Garcia, while on spring break in San Angelo, Texas. The 8-year-old was among those killed in Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24 in Uvalde, Texas. (Manny Renfro via AP)

Crosses with the names of Tuesday’s shooting victims are placed outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Esmeralda Bravo, 63, sheds tears while holding a photo of her granddaughter, Nevaeh, one of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims, during a prayer vigil in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

This March 2022 photo provided by Manny Renfro shows his grandson, Uziyah Garcia, while on spring break in San Angelo, Texas. The 8-year-old was among those killed in Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24 in Uvalde, Texas. (Manny Renfro via AP)

Pastor Daniel Myers kneels in front of crosses bearing the names of Tuesday’s shooting victims while praying for them at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday’s shooting victims at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

9:00 a.m.

Approximately 40 minutes to an hour passed between when the gunman first arrived at Robb Elementary and fired a shot at a security guard to when he was killed by a Border Patrol agent, according to the Associated Press.

Witnesses shouted at police to go into the school after the gunman, but the officers did not do so initially.

Investigators have not said whether the armed school district security officer outside the elementary school exchanged fire with the attacker, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos.

Texas Rangers are leading the investigation into the shooting, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

6:30 a.m.

Investigators haven’t disclosed a full list of the victims.

They also have not said what transpired between Ramos and the school officer who first encountered him.

Law enforcement says they don’t have a motive and they don’t know what, if any, history he had with Robb Elementary.

A woman holds a photo of Nevaeh Bravo, who was killed in the mass shooting, during a vigil for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 25, 2022. – The tight-knit Latino community of Uvalde was wracked with grief Wednesday after a teen in body armor marched into the school and killed 19 children and two teachers, in the latest spasm of deadly gun violence in the US. (Photo by allison dinner / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images)

Angie Garcia consoles her son as he cries for his cousin who died in the mass shooting during a vigil for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 25, 2022. T – The tight-knit Latino community of Uvalde was wracked with grief Wednesday after a teen in body armor marched into the school and killed 19 children and two teachers, in the latest spasm of deadly gun violence in the US. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

People gather at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church to pray for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 25, 2022. – The tight-knit Latino community of Uvalde was wracked with grief Wednesday after a teen in body armor marched into the school and killed 19 children and two teachers, in the latest spasm of deadly gun violence in the US. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

A woman cries as she attends a vigil for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 25, 2022. – The tight-knit Latino community of Uvalde was wracked with grief Wednesday after a teen in body armor marched into the school and killed 19 children and two teachers, in the latest spasm of deadly gun violence in the US. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

UVALDE, TEXAS – MAY 25: Law enforcement officers assist a person mourning at a vigil for the 21 victims in the mass shooting at Rob Elementary School on May 25, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen students and two adults were killed, with the gunman fatally shot by law enforcement. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

UVALDE, TX – MAY 25: A young girl who did not wish to be named holds a sign bearing the names of the victims at a vigil for 21 people killed at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. The shooter, identified as 18 year old Salvador Ramos, was killed by law enforcement. (Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)

FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – MAY 25: Gun-control advocates hold a vigil outside of the National Rifle Association (NRA) headquarters following the recent mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 25, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. The group is calling for gun law reforms after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – MAY 25: Gun-control advocates hold a vigil outside of the National Rifle Association (NRA) headquarters following the recent mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 25, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. The group is calling for gun law reforms after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

TOPSHOT – The photo of Makenna Lee Elrod, a little girl victim of the shooting, is seen by flowers placed on a makeshift memorial in front of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 25, 2022. – The tight-knit Latino community of Uvalde was wracked with grief Wednesday after a teen in body armor marched into the school and killed 19 children and two teachers, in the latest spasm of deadly gun violence in the US. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

A Texas highway patrol police officer takes flowers from a resident to be placed at a makeshift memorial outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 25, 2022. – The tight-knit Latino community of Uvalde was wracked with grief Wednesday after a teen in body armor marched into the school and killed 19 children and two teachers, in the latest spasm of deadly gun violence in the US. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

The father of a child killed by a shooting rampage at a Texas elementary school says police were slow to move in and were unprepared.

Javier Cazares is the father of fourth-grader Jacklyn Cazares. Cazares says he raced to school when he heard about the shooting and arrived while police were still massed outside the building. Cazares says he was upset that police weren’t charging and raised the idea of going inside himself with several others.

Other headlines

Gov. Greg Abbott was wrapping up his opening remarks about the killing of school children and teachers in Uvalde Wednesday night when Beto O’Rourke strode forward from his seat in the audience.

UVALDE, TX – MAY 25: Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke interrupts a press conference held by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott following a shooting yesterday at Robb Elementary School which left 21 dead including 19 children, on May 25, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. The shooter, identified as 18 year old Salvador Ramos, was reportedly killed by law enforcement. (Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)

“Gov. Abbott, I have something to say,” the Democrat challenging Abbott for governor this fall said Wednesday, pointing a finger at his rival. “The time to stop the next shooting is right now, and you are doing nothing.”

A mix of boos and cheers rose up from the crowd.

What we know so far

The attacker shot his 66-year-old grandmother in the face at their Uvalde home, then fled in her truck as she summoned help, according to Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas Public Safety Director Steve McCraw and other officials.

A short distance away, Ramos crashed the truck outside the school, got out with a rifle and approached a back door, officials said. They said an officer assigned to the school “engaged” Ramos, but the gunman got into the building and down a hallway to a fourth-grade classroom. After locking the classroom door, he opened fire around 11:30 a.m. with an AR-15-style rifle, carrying multiple magazines.

A team including local officers and Border Patrol agents ultimately forced the door open and shot Ramos to death after he fired at them, police said.

Other officers and responders shattered some of the school’s windows so teachers and students could escape.

Ramos was wearing a tactical vest, though not body armor, according to state senators who said they were briefed on the shooting. There was another AR-15-style rifle in his truck, and a backpack with several magazines full of ammunition was found near the school entrance.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.