(The Center Square) – Republican Gov. Mike Parson signed House Bill 2909 into law today, approving a new map with boundaries for Missouri's eight congressional districts. Missouri was one of the last states to redraw its map as required after each U.S. Census. It maintains the same geographic areas for six congressional seats favorable to Republicans and two for Democrats, the St. Louis and Kansas City metropolitan areas.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO