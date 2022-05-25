ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Cloud Police Investigating Fatal Shooting

By Alex Svejkovsky
 4 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a St. Cloud man dead. At around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a shooting at a home in the...

St. Cloud Man Involved in Standoff With Police Charged

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud man involved in a five hour stand-off with police earlier this week has been formally charged. Thirty-seven-year-old Shawn Jacobs has been charged with nine counts of first degree assault, two counts of being a felon in possession of a gun and one count of committing a crime while wearing a bullet proof vest.
MN Man Charged in Alleged Sextortion of More Than 500 Girls

ST. PAUL -- A Minnesota man has been charged with an extensive online sextortion scheme that victimized more than 500 minor girls across the country. According to court documents, for about five years 31-year-old Yue Vang of St. Paul created and used multiple apps and social media services like Kik, Snapchat, and Skype to talk to hundreds of underage girls throughout the country and beyond.
St. Cloud Looking to Buy 2nd Police Trailer Camera

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud police department wants to buy another trailer camera surveillance system. During Monday night's meeting, Police Chief Blair Anderson will ask the city council for approval of the purchase. The current police trailer camera has been deployed 24 hours a day, seven days a week...
St. Cloud Area MetroVets Holding Memorial Day Ceremony

ST. CLOUD -- A special ceremony will be held Monday to honor and remember the men and women who lost their lives while serving in the military. The St. Cloud Area MetroVets is hold a Memorial Day Ceremony. The ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Cloud Municipal...
East St. Germain Street Down To One Lane Monday

ST. CLOUD -- Construction work in St. Cloud may slow down Monday’s commute. According to a news release from the city of St. Cloud, westbound traffic on East Saint Germain Street from 10th Avenue NE to Columbia Avenue will be reduced to one lane. Work will start Monday morning...
St. Cloud Compost Site Closed on Monday

ST. CLOUD -- It's a holiday weekend so you might want to consider taking the weekend off from working on your yard. The city of St. Cloud says the compost site will be closed on Monday in observance of Memorial Day. The site will reopen on Tuesday at noon. Also,...
Turtles May Need Help Crossing Minnesota Roads

UNDATED -- This is the peak time of year for turtles crossing streets and roads in Minnesota. Late May and June is also when many are hit by vehicles. D-N-R research biologist Krista Larson says some turtles are moving between bodies of water, however:. The majority of turtles that people...
Ways to Explore Minnesota Memorial Weekend

The kickoff of summer for many of us is this weekend. Explore Minnesota's Alyssa Hayes joined me on WJON. She suggested the "Kickoff to Summer at the Minnesota State Fair" which goes from May 26-30. Hayes says this is the 2nd year this event is taking place. She says it is a smaller version of the state fair with a capped attendance but includes many of the staple state fair foods.
Hard Mountain Dew Hits Store Shelves in St. Cloud

Just in time for summer, Hard Mountain Dew has made its way to liquor store shelves in central Minnesota. Last week my husband asked me if I needed anything from the liquor store, I said no, but he said he was going anyway because he heard the new Hard Mountain Dew was finally available.
Stearns County Outlines Short-Term Rental Rules

ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County is reminding property owners of the rules for renting out their homes and cabins. Officials say short-term rentals require a permit and have licensing guidelines attached to them. A short-term rental is defined as 30 days or less and must conform to the county's Comprehensive...
