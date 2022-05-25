St. Cloud Police Investigating Fatal Shooting
ST. CLOUD -- Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a St. Cloud man dead. At around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a shooting at a home in the...river967.com
ST. CLOUD -- Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a St. Cloud man dead. At around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a shooting at a home in the...river967.com
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://river967.com/
Comments / 0