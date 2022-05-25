St. Cloud Police Investigating Fatal Shooting

The kickoff of summer for many of us is this weekend. Explore Minnesota's Alyssa Hayes joined me on WJON. She suggested the "Kickoff to Summer at the Minnesota State Fair" which goes from May 26-30. Hayes says this is the 2nd year this event is taking place. She says it is a smaller version of the state fair with a capped attendance but includes many of the staple state fair foods.

