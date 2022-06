Ricky Gervais begins ‘SuperNature’ by giving the audience a crash course on irony. He tells them that there will be bits of it throughout the special and encourages them to see if they can spot it. The instructions aren’t just for the audience with him in that auditorium; it also applies to those of us watching it from the comfort of our home. Gervais’ second Netflix special after ‘Humanity’ is also arguably the most controversial one in his career. That’s saying something, given who he is and the type of comedy he has produced over the years. In ‘SuperNature,’ Gervais delves deep into various facets of human existence and exposes the deeply-seated hypocrisy of today’s culture.

