Henderson County, NC

City of Hendersonville Offices Closed in Observance of Memorial Day on Monday, May 30th

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Hendersonville government offices will be closed on Monday, May 30, 2022, in observance of Memorial Day. All Henderson County local government offices and agencies and the...

Safelight Receives $50,000 Grant From the Community Foundation of Henderson County

Safelight has been awarded a grant of $50,000 by the Perry N. Rudnick Endowment Fund of the Community Foundation of Henderson County. According to Wilkie, the grant will be used to assist with the cost of Safelight’s new facility. “Our organization has evolved from crisis only to offering now a full continuum of services,” Wilkie said. “The grant from the Community Foundation of Henderson County will give us additional resources to house our Child Advocacy Center, Family Advocacy Center, Counseling Services, and Outreach Programs. For the first time in our county, these programs will be together under one roof and within walking distance of our other programs on Fifth Avenue. This new space will help us further help survivors move from crisis to sustainability as it will be easier, faster, and safer for survivors to access multiple Safelight services while we streamline appropriate care.”
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC

