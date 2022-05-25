ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malik Zulu Shabazz & NYC Councilman Charles Barron l The Carl Nelson Show

By Carl Nelson
The founder of the  Black Lawyers for Justice, Malik Zulu Shabazz, returns to the WOL classroom this afternoon. Attorney Shabazz will discuss why the alleged Buffalo shooter is charged with only one murder count after allegedly killing ten people. Attorney Shabazz will also talk about COVID issues and the Replacement Theory as reasons for the attack. Before Attorney Shabazz, NYC Councilman Charles Barron will discuss the Buffalo shooting & African Liberation Day.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 4 pm ET. 3 pm CT., 1 pm PT.,9 pm GMT. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram .

BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

