3 homicides in 3 hours in Brooklyn, police search for gunmen

 5 days ago

Three men were fatally shot in Brooklyn in a little more than three hours Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his stomach on Clarkson Avenue in East Flatbush just before 7 p.m.

He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County and is expected to survive.

Police then entered an apartment on the second floor, where they found a 38-year-old man dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police did not find any weapons inside the apartment.

Earlier, around 4 p.m., a 22-year-old man was fatally shot in front of the New First Cook restaurant on Stillwell Avenue in Gravesend.

Police say the gunman pulled up in a vehicle, briefly talked to 22-year-old Rasard Deas, and then shot him.

Deas made his way into the restaurant and collapsed. He reportedly has some prior arrests.

Then, around 7:15 p.m., 22-year-old Tristan Templeman was found fatally shot in his apartment in East New York.

His mother discovered his body, and police said he may have been dead for hours.

So far, there are no arrests in any of the shootings.

----------

Comments / 32

Alex Walker
5d ago

This is becoming the normal every day happening which is sad We should be able to go as we please not worrying if we or a family member will be the next victim

Reply(1)
5
Saphire P.
5d ago

Please people Don't speak on places unless you've been there a while! Even though we have wild people in Brooklyn, we Still have many of the best brick/Stone Beautiful homes in the Country!!

Reply(2)
5
