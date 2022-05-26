WEATHER TO WATCH: Scattered showers, storm chances Friday with the risk of isolated strong, severe storms

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says there will be scattered showers and storm chances on Friday, with the risk of strong and severe storms.



FORECAST:



FRIDAY: Clouds with some breaks of sun. Warm and humid. Highs around 78 degrees. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible, a few could be strong to severe with gusty winds.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds and a few spotty showers. Highs around 76. Lows around 60.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with highs around 79 and lows near 61.

MEMORIAL DAY MONDAY: Partly sunny and hot and humid with highs around 88 degrees. Lows near 65.