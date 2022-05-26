ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEATHER TO WATCH: Scattered showers, storm chances Friday with the risk of isolated strong, severe storms

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says there will be scattered showers and storm chances on Friday, with the risk of strong and severe storms.


FORECAST:


FRIDAY: Clouds with some breaks of sun. Warm and humid. Highs around 78 degrees. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible, a few could be strong to severe with gusty winds.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds and a few spotty showers. Highs around 76. Lows around 60.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with highs around 79 and lows near 61.

MEMORIAL DAY MONDAY: Partly sunny and hot and humid with highs around 88 degrees. Lows near 65.

