Jon Batiste kicks off Grammy Museum's educational series

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Jon Batiste is still putting in some Grammy work: The multi-talented performer will kick off a series geared toward public and educational programs in New York City next month.

The Grammy Museum announced Thursday that Batiste will perform during a series titled “A New York Evening with Jon Batiste.” He’ll hit the stage on June 17 at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

Batiste will be the first performer as part of the museum’s six-part series. His performance comes after he collected five trophies including album of the year for “We Are” at the Grammy Awards in April.

The museum will partner with the New York mayor’s office to bring educational programming with two summer sessions. It’ll be free five-day songwriting workshops for students currently enrolled in high school.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he’s thrilled about the partnership.

“These efforts align perfectly, not only with our vision to support future musicians who might one day contribute to New York City’s creative economy,” he said in a statement.

The programs will run through the end of this year at various venues in the city. The other five programs and performers will be announced at a later date.

Forty slots will be available for students during the summer sessions, which will be held the weeks of July 11 and July 18. Each week-long session will take place at CUNY Graduate Center and free of charge to students.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

