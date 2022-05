TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man suspected of murder in Wisconsin was arrested in downtown Tulsa by police Friday morning, after a short foot chase. The Tulsa Police Department says officers were called to the Greyhound Bus station at 4th and Detroit for a man with a gun in his possession on a bus. The Greyhound manager says this is against company policy, and wanted the man removed.

TULSA, OK ・ 12 HOURS AGO