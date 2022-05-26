ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bondurant, IA

Deere tapping into Apple-like tech model to drive revenue

By Bianca Flowers, Joseph White
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

BONDURANT, Iowa, May 26 (Reuters) - Deere & Co (DE.N) has sold its tractors and other equipment to farmers for decades, but the world's largest agriculture machinery manufacturer is tearing a page from the technology world's playbook - combining cutting-edge hardware with software and subscription models to drive revenue growth.

In a world with a dwindling number of grain producers and a growing population, Deere and its rivals are developing self-driving equipment loaded with the latest software that is harvesting a new kind of bumper crop: data. All that translates into recurring revenue, something companies like Apple have long enjoyed and industrial manufacturers like Deere hungrily eye.

"The more technology we can develop to allow farmers to get productivity out of their land without having to spend so much money on fertilizer and inputs, the better off everybody is," Julian Sanchez, Deere's director of emerging technology, told Reuters.

Investments in automation for high-horsepower equipment is only at its inception for Deere and rivals AGCO (AGCO.N) and CNH Industrial (CNHI.MI). The next step is to equip machines to plant seeds using satellite imagery and soil data, Sanchez said.

While Deere has not outlined what that could mean to its bottom line, last fall U.S. automaker General Motors Co (GM.N) said it was targeting up to $25 billion in software-driven services by 2030, and added its Cruise self-driving unit could achieve $50 billion in annual revenue within six years. read more

The race among farm equipment companies to automate agriculture has accelerated amid a burgeoning food crisis. And Deere's strategy around scaling its suite of tech products is now in the spotlight, after the manufacturer's stock plunged 14% on May 20 following a quarterly revenue miss. It was the biggest drop for Deere in 14 years.

The timing comes as the war in Ukraine and widespread drought in key grain-producing countries have roiled commodity markets, causing grain and farm input prices to spike as supplies shrink. That, in turn, has U.S. farmers scrambling to boost crop yields, yet limit their fertilizer and pesticide use. read more

That and a shrinking farm labor workforce has opened the door for Deere and others to make their high-tech push. For farmers, the prize is higher crop yields. For Illinois-based Deere, it's the revenue.

Autonomous machinery is where Deere is placing its bet as artificial intelligence becomes more integrated in farming. Its self-driving 8R tillage tractor will be the latest addition to the company's algorithm-enabled offerings when the green machines go on sale in the fall.

The new tractor will be priced at $500,000. However, the autonomy feature will be sold separately. Deere executives told analysts at a conference that the company will largely maintain its "point-of-sale" model for equipment, but will integrate a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for its autonomous solutions. That will likely include their self-driving tractor.

"While it may take us a few years to build out a base of recurring revenues, autonomous solutions, on top of our underlying machine forms, will be recurring," said Joshua Jepsen, Deere's deputy financial officer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2beJ2F_0fqtypb200
Deere & Co. 8R autonomous tractor is pictured at Jensen Test Farm in Bondurant, Iowa, U.S., April 28, 2022. Picture taken April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Bianca Flowers

The recurring revenue model can be economically favorable to heavy machinery manufacturers "based on those data insights," said Michael Staebe, a Bain & Company partner focused on machinery.

In Deere’s case, using a subscription model by either selling or leasing its driverless tractor can result in higher margins.

"After expenses, every incremental dollar falls straight to the bottom line," Edward Jones analyst Matt Arnold said. "We would expect it to be an attractive offering to farmers given the efficiency it offers them, and lucrative to Deere."

AGRONOMIC DATA HELPS BOTTOM LINE

Farmers have long been wary about how machinery and supplier firms profit off the data gleaned from their operations, and how secure such data is. But with farmers facing economic pressures, Deere and other manufacturers said it is easier to sell farmers on making such investments.

One key reason: The ability to glean crop insights from huge amounts of agronomic data takes the guesswork out of when to plant and how many seeds to use - which saves farmers money.

"Everybody in the industry is much more data-focused than we have ever seen them," said Michael Boehlje, a professor at Purdue University. "(Companies) can do profit projections by geographic space in fields. That takes you to a different level of thinking and analysis.”

In 2020, Deere acquired Harvest Profit, a farm profitability software company that has been integrated into the John Deere Operations Center. The platform stores and lets farmers access their machine data from the cloud.

"When I look at what precision ag has done for our operations and what we can accomplish in a day's time compared to 10 to 20 years ago, it's so much easier," said Jeremy Jack, a row crop farmer in Mississippi and chief executive of Silent Shade Planting Co.

Ron Heck's fleet of Case IH combines and tractors are equipped with automated steering to harvest his 4,000 acres where he rotates soybeans and corn.

The fourth-generation farmer in Iowa said some of his new equipment is loaded with technology. "Unfortunately for us it costs more, but hopefully the costs will be paid back in the long run by better efficiency."

Reporting by Bianca Flowers and Joseph White; Editing by Ben Klayman and Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
geekwire.com

Seattle startup JetClosing, which launched in 2016 to digitize home closing process, is shutting down

JetClosing, a 6-year-old Seattle startup that digitizes the home closing process for buyers, sellers, and realtors, is shutting down, GeekWire has learned. The company is closing June 15, according to an email viewed by GeekWire that was sent from a JetClosing employee to a customer. In the email, the customer was encouraged to take their business to another title company.
SEATTLE, WA
Daily Mail

Pharmaceutical giants CVS and Walmart to stop filling out prescriptions for embattled Simone Biles-backed telehealth company Cerebral after company was accused of 'misusing' drugs like Xanax

In another setback for the budding, yet controversial, telehealth mental health company Cerebral, it now will no longer have its prescriptions filled by CVS and Walmart - two of the largest retail pharmacies in America. It has been a turbulent month for the San Francisco, California-based, company so far, with...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Iowa Business
City
Bondurant, IA
Bondurant, IA
Business
Motley Fool

Will Chewy Disappoint Investors on Wednesday?

Sales trends might be pressured compared to last year's surge. Chewy has a good market position that should support long-term returns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
Reuters

Gazprom suspends gas deliveries to Dutch trader GasTerra

AMSTERDAM, May 30 (Reuters) - GasTerra will no longer receive gas from Russia's Gazprom from May 31 after refusing to agree to Moscow's demands for payment in roubles, the two companies said on Monday. GasTerra, which buys and trades gas on behalf of the Dutch government, said it had contracted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

UK regulator warns takeover of Jus-Rol could push up pastry prices

The takeover of the Jus-Rol brand by a French-owned rival pastry maker could harm competition, resulting in higher prices and lower-quality products for customers, a UK watchdog has warned. The Competition and Markets Authority said it was particularly concerned about potential price rises for Jus-Rol items – which include dough...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Australian shares snap two-day winning streak as tech, financials drag

May 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped on Tuesday, driven by losses in financials and technology stocks, even as broader investor sentiment elsewhere was lifted by new stimulus measures and the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in China. The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.3% at 7261.4 points, as of 0039...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China property developer Seazen to issue $100 mln offshore bond

HONG KONG, May 31 (Reuters) - Seazen Group Ltd said on Tuesday it will issue $100 million of green notes, the first new offshore bond issuance by a Chinese developer this year as the sector is battered by a debt crisis. Shanghai-based Seazen said in a filing its subsidiary will...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Row Crop#Cnh Industrial
Reuters

Fed's Waller backs 50 bps rate hikes until "substantial" reduction in inflation

FRANKFURT, May 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve should be prepared to raise interest rates by a half percentage point at every meeting from now on until inflation is decisively curbed, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Monday, underscoring tensions at the central bank about how aggressively to tighten policy as it battles to bring down high inflation.
BUSINESS
Reuters

How a cheap component could help kill off combustion cars

LONDON/BERLIN, May 30 (Reuters) - The humble wire harness, a cheap component that bundles cables together, has become an unlikely scourge of the auto industry. Some predict it could hasten the downfall of combustion cars. Supplies of the auto part were choked by the war in Ukraine, which is home...
CARS
Reuters

Cryptoverse: Will you grow old with bitcoin?

(Reuters) - If you assumed crypto was just a young person’s game, think again. More people in the United States than ever before are turning to cryptocurrencies to help fund their retirement, it seems, even as the recent market carnage provides a stark reminder that this wild market is not for the faint-hearted.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Reuters

Geely-backed auto SPAC deal revs up too fast

HONG KONG, May 31 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Li Shufu is in the fast lane again. Geely’s (0175.HK) founder who is best known for buying Swedish carmaker Volvo (VOLCARb.ST) has signed up for the largest listing of a company hailing from the People's Republic through a special-purpose acquisition company. It’s a bold move with ride-hailing company Didi's experience as a public company in New York still so raw.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Should Oracle or Alphabet buy VMWare instead of Broadcom?

It’s not an inexpensive transaction, but thanks to a “go-shop” provision that gives VMware 40 days to “solicit, receive, evaluate and potentially enter negotiations with parties that offer alternative proposals,” there’s market speculation that another bidder could enter the fray. After chewing through analyst...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Test case Zambia exposes China's rookie status on debt relief - sources

LONDON/PARIS, May 31 (Reuters) - China's lack of experience with tricky debt restructurings and slow coordination among its public lenders is holding up debt relief for Zambia, a test case for the top emerging market creditor, three sources familiar with the matter said. Zambia became in 2020 the first country...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

459K+
Followers
334K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy